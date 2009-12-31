The Best Parties of 2009

3 of 10 Brian Snyder/Landov

The Neighborhood Inaugural Ball

Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Sting and Stevie Wonder were among the all-star lineup of performers who celebrated the inauguration of Barack Obama at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, D.C. "I can't even describe how I felt," said Beyonce, who fought back tears after singing "At Last" for the President's first official dance with his First Lady. "I'm just so lucky to be part of history. It's probably the most important day of my life and I'm so grateful."