The Best Parties of 2009

InStyle.com
Dec 31, 2009 @ 11:55 am
Best Parties of 2009 - Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes in Holmes-Yang - White House Correspondents' dinner - Washington, D.C.
The White House Correspondents' Dinner
Hollywood A-listers like Katie Holmes (in Holmes-Yang), Tom Cruise, Demi Moore and Natalie Portman mingled with Washington's most powerful politicos at the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner. After toasting and roasting President Obama, guests like Bradley Cooper and Kerry Washington went to after-parties all around the nation's capital.
Brandon Todd/SplashNewsOnline.com
Best Parties of 2009 - Heidi Klum, Eva Longoria Parker and Kate Beckinsale - InStyle/Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-party
The InStyle/Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party
"It's an exciting night!" declared Eva Longoria Parker (in Reem Acra), one of the many Hollywood stars at the InStyle/Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party. Just steps from the ceremony inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the annual bash was also the first stop for leading ladies Heidi Klum (in vintage Galanos) and Kate Beckinsale and movie star men like Leonardo DiCaprio and Zac Efron.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Best Parties of 2009 - Beyonce, Alicia Keys and will.i.am - The Neighborhood Inaugural Ball
The Neighborhood Inaugural Ball
Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Will.i.am, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Sting and Stevie Wonder were among the all-star lineup of performers who celebrated the inauguration of Barack Obama at the Neighborhood Ball in Washington, D.C. "I can't even describe how I felt," said Beyonce, who fought back tears after singing "At Last" for the President's first official dance with his First Lady. "I'm just so lucky to be part of history. It's probably the most important day of my life and I'm so grateful."
Brian Snyder/Landov
Best Parties of 2009 - Victoria Beckham in Armani and Giorgio Armani - Armani flagship store opening - Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham and Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani welcomed fashion industry insiders and an inner circle of famous friends including Victoria Beckham, Alicia Keys and John Mayer to celebrate the opening of his Fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. "Armani was one of the first designer items that I ever bought," Beckham said before heading up the floating vortex staircase to the Armani/Ristoranti for a private VIP dinner.
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullen/Sipa Press
Best Parties of 2009 - Heidi Klum in Michael Kors and Molly Sims in Dolce & Gabbana and Michael Kors - 2009 CFDA Awards - New York City
The CFDA Awards
Molly Sims (in Dolce amp Gabbana), Kirsten Dunst and Justin Timberlake helped celebrate emerging American designers at the 2009 CFDA Awards in New York City. Though Heidi Klum's Michael Kors dress was designed to accommodate her pregnancy, her sky-high Louboutin spikes were less forgiving. Did the Project Runway host have any trouble navigating in her heels? "Nah," the German stunner said. "I'm a model, this is what I do."
Evan Agostini/AP Photo
Best Parties of 2009 - Blake Lively - TopShop's Triple Celebrations - New York City
TopShop's Triple Celebrations
While the masses counted down to the official opening of British clothing emporium Topshop's first US outpost, Blake Lively, Taylor Momsen, Jennifer Lopez and Kate Moss were among the guests at three fashion bashes heralding the label's arrival in New York City.
INF Goff
Best Parties of 2009 - Kate Hudson in Rachel Roy - Cartier 100th Anniversary - New York City
Cartier's 100th Anniversary Fete
Kate Hudson, Demi Moore and Jessica Biel helped Cartier mark its 100th anniversary in America during a sparkling soiree at the famed jeweler's Fifth Avenue mansion in New York City. While the crowd ogled pieces from the Cartier archive-on display under glass and heavy security-celebrity guests had the pleasure of wearing the precious gems. "My dad gave me my first diamond," reminisced Hudson, who accessorized her Rachel Roy cut-out dress with a stunning onyx and diamond panther necklace. "It was a tiny, tiny little chip!"
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson - The Metropolitan Opera's 125th Anniversary
The Metropolitan Opera's 125th Anniversary
"We're here to pay respect to the art," said Diane Kruger (in Yves Saint Laurent), when she and Joshua Jackson joined New York City's culture club to mark the 125th anniversary of the Metropolitan Opera. Mary-Kate Olsen, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kanye West-all looking fashion-forward in designs by event underwriter Yves Saint Laurent-were also on hand for the marathon gala event, which featured a retrospective performance of excerpts from 23 different operas and an elegant after-dinner that stretched into the wee hours of the next morning.
Sherly Rabbani and Josephine Solimene
Best Parties of 2009 - Robert Pattinson and Megan Fox - 2009 Teen Choice Awards
The Teen Choice Awards
Megan Fox shared top "hottie" honors with Robert Pattinson at the Teen Choice Awards, held at Universal's Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles. "I really appreciate it. I have to say, the hottest teens of the year are Twilight fans!" Pattinson told the crowd, who voted the vampire series to a near-sweep of the categories.
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Best Parties of 2009 - Pink in Balmain and Shakira in Balmain - MTV VMAs - New York City
The MTV Video Music Awards
Pink and Shakira arrived in the same Balmain dress, Kanye West hijacked Taylor Swift's acceptance speech and fans got a first glimpse at the trailer for The Twilight Saga: New Moon-these were just a few of the highlights at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
