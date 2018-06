The Best Movie Makeovers

InStyle.com says: As the new assistant to the notoriously ruthless editor of Runway magazine, Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) spends the early part of this label-filled flick just trying to keep her head above water. Things begin to change when she receives some much-needed style advice and armloads of free designer clothes (Narciso Rodriguez, Manolo Blahnik, Nancy Gonzalez!) from the mag's art director. Even when things turn ugly, Andy still looks beautiful.



EW.com says: It's also worth noting that throughout the course of the movie, Andy not only gives in to her new look, she starts to appreciate the power it has. Though she initially turned her nose up at the world of style, we love that she found the balance between dismissing the notion and putting too much value in it.