The Most Hilarious Celebrity Memes That Defined 2017

If President Trump stares straight into the sun during a Solar Eclipse but no one makes a meme out of it, did it ever really happen?

Memes don’t require a definition, but we’re going to drop one for you anyway. Urban Dictionary says a meme is “an image, video, or set of text that becomes popular and spreads rapidly via the internet.”

The best memes go viral because the image captured perfectly expresses a universal emotion, often one that totally describes your reaction to a scenario that's totally unrelated to what was happening in the original picture.

Example? In February, Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder hit the stage at the SAG Awards to accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series on stage with her cast. The camera caught her making the most dramatic, hilarious series of expressions that basically spanned the entire spectrum of human feeling, and as a result, thousands of memes followed. I mean, doesn't that face entirely depict the confusion, happiness, frustration, and excitement you felt during the Bachelorette finale? Or the emotional stages you go through when you watch the news?

For a meme to succeed, it has to live and breathe independently, outside of its original content. It speaks your truth, just like Winona Ryder did for this guy:

I feel like #WinonaRyder went through in 2 minutes every emotion and reaction I've had in the last 2 weeks. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wLewdzZFZm — Josh Sabarra (@JoshSabarra) January 30, 2017

Basically, they keep you updated, they’re funny, and they make you feel like you’re not the only one who’s losing it.

These 14 memes that came out of 2017 could not describe the year any better. Prepare to LOL.

1. George W. Bush’s ‘Tude at the Presidential Inauguration

We had a lot of feelings about the 2016 election and the 2017 inauguration of Donald Trump. Apparently, so did President George W. Bush, who was just not having. Nothing sums up the feeling of “I can’t” better than this meme.

Never thought I'd say that George W Bush is all of us, but here we are #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/anqkQWhDCq — Ellie Schwartz (@EllieInTheStars) January 20, 2017

2. Michelle Obama and Melania Trump’s Awkward Inauguration Greeting

Like any good meme, this one speaks for itself.

presenting a group project and you gotta stand next to the girl who did 0% of the work but still put her name on it pic.twitter.com/P6JohRFVs2 — Carina Hsieh (@carinahsieh) January 20, 2017

3. The 2017 Oscars Best Picture Fail

Remember when Moonlight was first announced as the winner for Best Picture at the Oscars, even though the real winner was La La Land? It was funny—but awkwardly cringe-worthy, which is what the best memes are made of.

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/tMKSgLS3UD — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017

4. Nicole Kidman’s Weird Oscars Seal Clap

Nicole Kidman finally cleared the air as to why she looked as though she’d never learned to clap before the Oscars, but that night, people had a lot of questions.

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

5. Meryl Street Cheering at the SAG Awards

Meryl Streep congratulated her Hollywood compatriots at the SAG Awards, and then this happened.

Meryl Streep: mamma mia



me: HERE I GO AGAIN pic.twitter.com/V3HT0KmeSE — Meryl Memes (@MerylMemes) March 19, 2017

6. President Barack Obama’s Post-White House Vacation

What did Barack Obama do after he dropped the governmental mic? He chilled. And he went kitesurfing on the shores of Richard Branson’s private islands in the British Virgin Islands. What a guy.

Obama is clearly winning the breakup pic.twitter.com/xATIuww8oZ — Thanks Obama (@dangitobama) February 7, 2017

7. Beyonce’s Pregnancy Announcement

Beyoncé broke the internet when she announced she was expecting twins Rumi and Sir Carter in February. The photo was epic, and a little weird, and so were many memes that followed.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, but we all know it's not the first time she's carried two people pic.twitter.com/IS7564131g — Piques (@piques15) February 1, 2017

8. Diddy’s Red Carpet Arrival at the Met Gala

The Met Gala gave us a ton of fabulous fashion moments, and then Diddy stopped by. No, this isn’t an altered image. He really did lie on the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for photos.

my inner monologue: "remember, not everything is about you."



also me: pic.twitter.com/6C2pqGCCd1 — ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) May 1, 2017

9. Prince George’s Hand Gesture

This damn cute photo of Prince George went viral first, for the fact that he’s just so adorable! And second, because this fabulously mischievous expression is the best possible way to say "I've been up to no good."

Me after I've stirred the pot pic.twitter.com/EEOrasGbSy — ENIKO DONT PLAY! (@turnandstomp) July 21, 2017

10. Beyonce Ordering Off a Menu

Beyoncé makes another appearance on our list because, well, Beyoncé. She shared a series of collages on her Instagram, mostly referencing her outfit, but one photo stuck out to fans. Why? It offered a glimpse at her doing something a little pedestrian: ordering off a menu, from a waitress, in a restaurant. Oh, boy!

"I actually invented Lemonade so it should be free." pic.twitter.com/k8Yq3aGTLa — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) April 27, 2017

"Who is "Gratuity" and why am I paying for her food?" pic.twitter.com/UGGmZZMjo0 — Simple. Bold. Love. (@sawngbyrd28) April 27, 2017

11. Kendall Jenner’s Tone Deaf Pepsi Ad

Kendall Jenner starred in an unfortunate commercial for Pepsi that received a wave of backlash for what many on social media considered highly inappropriate and insensitive moments. Namely, it appears as though Jenner was comforting protestors and solving the issue of police violence with, well, a can of Pepsi. Pepsi pulled the ad, but the memes kept going.

who else is reminded of Dr Martin Luther King's famously resonant "I have a Pepsi" speech pic.twitter.com/xX5h3it3d1 — Scott Ludlam 🌈 (@Scottludlam) April 4, 2017

12. The Salt Bae Phenomenon

Turkish chef Nusret Gökçe acquired millions of followers (@nusr_et)—and later opened a restaurant in Miami—thanks to this funny way of sprinkling salt onto his meals. People used the way in which he confidently peppered the ingredient, and his signature hand move, to create relatable memes about things completely unrelated to food.

When your life's a mess already filled with crippling anxiety and depression yet you sprinkle some procrastination for decor pic.twitter.com/OjzGqSoi5o — evacuate the city, engage all defenses and get thi (@mansourjibrahim) January 8, 2017

13. Trump Staring at the Solar Eclipse

Regardless of whether or not you watched the Solar Eclipse in August, everyone understood one cardinal rule: don’t look at it without protective glasses! Everyone except President Donald Trump, that is.

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

14. Melania Trump’s White House Christmas Decorations

First Lady Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations at the White House appeared more menacing than those of previous First Ladies, and it surely did not go unnoticed.