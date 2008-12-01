Best of Look of the Day

InStyle.com
Nov 30, 2008 @ 10:17 pm
Anne Hathaway, Best of Look of the Day, Marchesa, Oscar de la Renta
pinterest
Anne Hathaway
This year Hathaway favored quirky feminine looks (courtesy of super-stylist Rachel Zoe) like her frilly Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress (left) and rose-red Marchesa gown (right). "If you're going to be glamorous, it has to be tempered with eccentricity so that it incorporates your own personality," the actress told In Style. "Dressing up is great, but you need a twist."
John Shearer/WireImage; Stella Photography/Elevation
Charlize Theron, Dior by John Galliano, Best of Look of the Day, 2008
pinterest
Charlize Theron
In 2008, Theron was flawless in a covetable custom Dior gown (left) from John Galliano, who calls the star, "so involved and creative." Meanwhile, her figure-flattering downtime style (right) was proof of what stylist Becks Welch deems her "great eye" for clothes.
Marc Susset-Lacroix/WireImage; Billy Farrell/Sipa Press
Katie Holmes, Best of Look of the Day, Fay, Alexander McQueen, 2008
pinterest
Katie Holmes
Holmes set the styles this year in pulled-together ensembles from her favorite designers. "I've always been interested in fashion," she told In Style. "I grew up with stacks of magazines." Her style acumen-and her legs-were on display in both a Fay mini-trench (left) and a draped Alexander McQueen dress (right).
Henry Lamb/BEImages; Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale, Best of Look of the Day, Prada, Derek Lam, 2008
pinterest
Kate Beckinsale
Beckinsale knows pretty! The British beauty played up her pink-and-white features in ruffled Prada (left) and a single-shoulder goddess gown from Derek Lam (right).
Gegg DeGuire/WireImage; John Shearer/WireImage
Rachel Bilson, Best of Look of the Day, Martin Margiela, Monrow, Seven For All Mankind, 2008
pinterest
Rachel Bilson
"I love to mix things up," Bilson has said of her signature style. "I love using basics as a canvas, combining them with vintage pieces or piling on accessories." The star was effortlessly eclectic in a vintage black dress and Martin Margiela boots (left) and a Monrow motorcycle jacket, paired with Seven For All Mankind jeans (right).
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Louise Barnsley/Pacific Coast News
Lauren Conrad, Best of Look of the Day, D&G, Whitney Eve, 2008
pinterest
Lauren Conrad
When she's not wearing her own line, this year the Hills fashionista selected body-conscious pieces from brands like D&G (left). And the ever-stylish star didn't slack when it came to casual-she sported separates like a brilliant red skirt (right) from pal Whitney Port's line, Whitney Eve.
Raoul Gatchalian/Star Maz; Mathew Imaging/WireImaging
Eva Mendes, Best of Look of the Day, Calvin Klein Collection, Bill Blass, 2008
pinterest
Eva Mendes
This year Mendes was uniformly stunning on the red carpet, even though her style can range from edgy Calvin Klein Collection (left) to ultra-ladylike Bill Blass (right). As the actress told In Style, "I dress for my mood, and since I don't have just one mood, I don't have just one style."
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Cameron Diaz, Best of Look of the Day, Zac Posen, Missoni, 2008
pinterest
Cameron Diaz
Diaz legged it on the red carpet this year in minidresses from Zac Posen (left) and Missoni (right). But even when off-duty, the actress displayed her own brand of laidback chic. "I don't like overdone or being too put-together," Diaz told In Style. "I like casual chic. Eclectic style. I want to feel like I can go anywhere, whatever I'm wearing."
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo; Steve Granitz/WireImage
Angie Harmon, Valentino, Best of Look of the Day, 2008
pinterest
Angie Harmon
The Women's Murder Club star knows timeless clothes. Harmon showcased her classic beauty in a signature red dress from Valentino (left) and little black dress, also from the label (right).
Marsaili McGrath/Elevation Photos; Donato Sardella/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez, Best of Look of the Day, Bensoni, Versace, 2008
pinterest
Jennifer Lopez
Becoming the mother of twins didn't slow down Lopez's 2008 style. The superstar wore a Bensoni coat for an N.Y.C. stroll (left) and lavender Versace (right) for an after-dark event.
INF; Jackson Lee/SplashNewsOnline.com
Nicole Richie, Best of Look of the Day, Reem Acra, Missoni
pinterest
Nicole Richie
Richie brought '60s chic to the red carpet this year. The newly-minted jewelry designer channeled Brigitte Bardot in a sequined Reem Acra gown (left) and had flower-child style in Missoni (right).
Russ Einhorn/SplashNewsOnline.com; David Longengke/LFI
1 of 12

Advertisement
1 of 11 John Shearer/WireImage; Stella Photography/Elevation

Anne Hathaway

This year Hathaway favored quirky feminine looks (courtesy of super-stylist Rachel Zoe) like her frilly Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress (left) and rose-red Marchesa gown (right). "If you're going to be glamorous, it has to be tempered with eccentricity so that it incorporates your own personality," the actress told In Style. "Dressing up is great, but you need a twist."
Advertisement
2 of 11 Marc Susset-Lacroix/WireImage; Billy Farrell/Sipa Press

Charlize Theron

In 2008, Theron was flawless in a covetable custom Dior gown (left) from John Galliano, who calls the star, "so involved and creative." Meanwhile, her figure-flattering downtime style (right) was proof of what stylist Becks Welch deems her "great eye" for clothes.
3 of 11 Henry Lamb/BEImages; Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Holmes set the styles this year in pulled-together ensembles from her favorite designers. "I've always been interested in fashion," she told In Style. "I grew up with stacks of magazines." Her style acumen-and her legs-were on display in both a Fay mini-trench (left) and a draped Alexander McQueen dress (right).
Advertisement
4 of 11 Gegg DeGuire/WireImage; John Shearer/WireImage

Kate Beckinsale

Beckinsale knows pretty! The British beauty played up her pink-and-white features in ruffled Prada (left) and a single-shoulder goddess gown from Derek Lam (right).
Advertisement
5 of 11 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Louise Barnsley/Pacific Coast News

Rachel Bilson

"I love to mix things up," Bilson has said of her signature style. "I love using basics as a canvas, combining them with vintage pieces or piling on accessories." The star was effortlessly eclectic in a vintage black dress and Martin Margiela boots (left) and a Monrow motorcycle jacket, paired with Seven For All Mankind jeans (right).
Advertisement
6 of 11 Raoul Gatchalian/Star Maz; Mathew Imaging/WireImaging

Lauren Conrad

When she's not wearing her own line, this year the Hills fashionista selected body-conscious pieces from brands like D&G (left). And the ever-stylish star didn't slack when it came to casual-she sported separates like a brilliant red skirt (right) from pal Whitney Port's line, Whitney Eve.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Eva Mendes

This year Mendes was uniformly stunning on the red carpet, even though her style can range from edgy Calvin Klein Collection (left) to ultra-ladylike Bill Blass (right). As the actress told In Style, "I dress for my mood, and since I don't have just one mood, I don't have just one style."
Advertisement
8 of 11 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo; Steve Granitz/WireImage

Cameron Diaz

Diaz legged it on the red carpet this year in minidresses from Zac Posen (left) and Missoni (right). But even when off-duty, the actress displayed her own brand of laidback chic. "I don't like overdone or being too put-together," Diaz told In Style. "I like casual chic. Eclectic style. I want to feel like I can go anywhere, whatever I'm wearing."
Advertisement
9 of 11 Marsaili McGrath/Elevation Photos; Donato Sardella/WireImage

Angie Harmon

The Women's Murder Club star knows timeless clothes. Harmon showcased her classic beauty in a signature red dress from Valentino (left) and little black dress, also from the label (right).
Advertisement
10 of 11 INF; Jackson Lee/SplashNewsOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez

Becoming the mother of twins didn't slow down Lopez's 2008 style. The superstar wore a Bensoni coat for an N.Y.C. stroll (left) and lavender Versace (right) for an after-dark event.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Russ Einhorn/SplashNewsOnline.com; David Longengke/LFI

Nicole Richie

Richie brought '60s chic to the red carpet this year. The newly-minted jewelry designer channeled Brigitte Bardot in a sequined Reem Acra gown (left) and had flower-child style in Missoni (right).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!