Best of Look of the Day

1 of 11 John Shearer/WireImage; Stella Photography/Elevation

Anne Hathaway

This year Hathaway favored quirky feminine looks (courtesy of super-stylist Rachel Zoe) like her frilly Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress (left) and rose-red Marchesa gown (right). "If you're going to be glamorous, it has to be tempered with eccentricity so that it incorporates your own personality," the actress told In Style. "Dressing up is great, but you need a twist."