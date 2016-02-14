These Long-Lasting Celebrity Couples Will Make You Believe in Love

2014 David Livingston
Olivia Bahou
Feb 14, 2016

Hollywood relationships can often seem like a revolving door: between on-again, off-again couples, blink-and-you’ll-miss-them flings, and heartbreaking divorces just when you thought they were in it for the long run, sometimes celebrity couples have us convinced that love is dead.

But while break-ups and feuds play out in the tabloids, there are plenty of Hollywood couples whose romances escape the scrutiny of the public eye because their love lives are drama-free. From Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi to Victoria and David Beckham, these long-lasting couples make us believe in love.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, here are the adorable celebrity couples that have been together for over ten years.

Scroll through our gallery to live vicariously through their storybook romances.

1 of 19 2015 Jenny Anderson

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Parker and Broderick met through her brother and married in 1997. They have three kids together.

2 of 19 2015 Getty Images

Beyoncé and Jay Z

Bey started dating her future hubby when she was just 19. They've been married since 2008, and have adorable daughter Blue Ivy together.

3 of 19 2015 Getty Images

David and Victoria Beckham

Posh Spice first met her spouse in 1996 at a charity soccer match. Twenty years later, they're still going strong and parents to an adorable brood.

4 of 19 2016 Gabriel Olsen

Robin Dearden and Bryan Cranston

This star couple met back in 1986 on the set of their TV show Airwolf, and have enjoyed 27 long years of marriage.

5 of 19 2015 Stefanie Keenan

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Thirty-three years ago, the Osbournes made it official with a laid-back wedding ceremony. Today, their famous family is still making headlines in Hollywood.

6 of 19 2015 Fred Duval

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness

Jackman and Furness have made us jealous of their adorable romance since first meeting in 1995 on the set of Correlli.

7 of 19 2015 Getty Images

Jessica and Jerry Seinfeld

The Seinfelds met at a gym back in 1998. Eighteen years later, the happy couple has three cute kids.

8 of 19 2016 Gregg DeGuire

Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres

De Rossi said that after meeting DeGeneres backstage at VH1's Big in '04 Awards, it was love at first sight. They married in '08 and have been making us jealous with their Instagram snaps ever since.

9 of 19 2015 Monica Schipper

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

While Hawn and Russell have never married, their 32-year-long romance has always been steady.

10 of 19 2015 Gabriel Olsen

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

After meeting in an acting class, this PDA-loving couple has been going steady for 17 years, though they only recently tied the knot!

11 of 19 2016 Earl Gibson III

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

These two stars have been married for 20 years and managed to grow not only their careers but their kids' paths as well. Son Jaden and daughter Willow are celebrities in their own right.

12 of 19 2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

Cohen and Fisher first met in 2002 and enjoyed a long engagement. They wed in 2010 and share three cute kids.

13 of 19 2015 Steve Granitz

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham

Winfrey has been dating her beau since 1986, and while they got engaged in 1992, they remain happily unmarried.

14 of 19 2016 Getty Images

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor

The Zoolander stars wed back in 2000, before starring together in the hit film. They reprise their roles in the sequel Zoolander 2, out this week.

15 of 19 2016 Getty Images

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Sarsgaard and Gyllenhaal may be major stars, but they have one of the most under-the-radar romances in Hollywood. They've enjoyed a quiet, happy relationship since 2002.

16 of 19 2015 Karwai Tang

David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris

After 10 years of dating, this star couple tied the knot in 2014. They are dads to two adorable twins, Harper and Gideon.

17 of 19 2015 Todd Williamson

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Sedgwick and Bacon have been married for 27 years, but they're still in their honeymoon phase! The cute couple takes to Instagram to sing each other's praises.

18 of 19 2000 Ron Galella

Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar

This star couple has two sweet kids, but have managed to keep their 16-year relationship under the radar.

19 of 19 2011 Gregg DeGuire

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty

Bening managed to tame the infamous womanizer into 24 years of marriage and counting.

