The Best (and Most Cringe-Worthy) Makeouts at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

SGranitz/Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Jun 15, 2018 @ 11:45 am

Nothing to give your own love life a little confidence boost like hate-watching awkward on-screen makeouts, right? Lucky for you, the MTV Movie & TV Awards is swinging around for its 26th year this Saturday (though it’s officially airing on Monday, June 18), and it's chock full of 'em.

The dramatic and often unexpected makeout sessions usually accompany the annual “Best Kiss” award. Notable winners throughout the years have included Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin (My Girl), Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), and Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger (Brokeback Mountain)—however, many of the most memorable kisses have come from celebrities who weren’t even nominated for the award, like Amber Rose and Amy Schumer or Adrien Brody and Queen Latifah.

RELATED VIDEO: The Stars at the MTV VMAs Reveal One Thing They Have Taken From A Set Or Shoot

We never know what to expect from the category—and this year is no exception! Scroll down below for a roundup of our favorite televised lip locks.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST.

1 of 13 Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar (2000)

The Cruel Intentions co-stars reprised their iconic kiss for millions of fans. 

Advertisement
2 of 13 Michael Caulfield Archive/Getty Images

Julia Stiles and Sean Patrick Thomas (2001)

The Save the Last Dance stars did us proud with some televised PDA. 

3 of 13 KMazur/Getty Images

Queen Latifah and Adrien Brody (2003)

Queen Latifah and Brody showed nominees how it was done with an all-out onstage make out. 

Advertisement
4 of 13 Chris Polk/Getty Images

Paris Hilton and Carmen Electra (2004)

Paris congratulated Best Kiss winner Carmen Electra (who shared the honor with Starsky & Hutch co-stars Owen Wilson and Amy Smart) with an oh-so early aughts halter dress-clad lip lock. 

Advertisement
5 of 13 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Carmen Electra and Snoop Dogg (2004)

Electra made up for Wilson's absence by locking lips with presenter Snoop Dogg. 

Advertisement
6 of 13 J. Merritt/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling (2005)

Ah, the golden age of cinema ... Former real-life couple Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling reenacted their rain-soaked kiss from The Notebook upon accepting MTV's highest honor: Best Kiss. 

Advertisement
7 of 13 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jessica Biel and Sarah Silverman (2007)

Not sure of the context here, but when has an awards show kiss not been a good idea? ... Never mind

Advertisement
8 of 13 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen (2007)

The class clowns celebrated their win for Best Kiss in Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby with one of the most dramatic and drawn-out make out sessions to ever grace MTV's humble stage. 

Advertisement
9 of 13 Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock and Scarlett Johansson (2010)

The tables were effectively turned when these leading ladies leaned in for a steamy onstage kiss. 

Advertisement
10 of 13 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart (2010)

Fun fact: K-Stew and R.Pattz won this award four years in a row, for each installment of the Twilight franchise. Despite their critically acclaimed lip-locks, the camera-shy former couple was never super comfortable with the public make out (see above). 

Advertisement
11 of 13 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner (2011)

Pattinson and Lautner, who were both nominated for their kisses with Stewart in The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, cut out the middle man and engaged in a smooch of their own. (Rob looks way more comfortable kissing Taylor than Kristen, no?)

Advertisement
12 of 13 Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Amber Rose and Amy Schumer (2015)

The show's host, Amy Schumer, hyped viewers for the Best Kiss award by sharing a smooch with audience member Amber Rose. 

Advertisement
13 of 13 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson (2016)

Adam and Rebel reenacted their award-winning Pitch Perfect 2 kiss with unrivaled passion. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!