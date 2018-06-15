The Best (and Most Cringe-Worthy) Makeouts at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Nothing to give your own love life a little confidence boost like hate-watching awkward on-screen makeouts, right? Lucky for you, the MTV Movie & TV Awards is swinging around for its 26th year this Saturday (though it’s officially airing on Monday, June 18), and it's chock full of 'em.

The dramatic and often unexpected makeout sessions usually accompany the annual “Best Kiss” award. Notable winners throughout the years have included Anna Chlumsky and Macaulay Culkin (My Girl), Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), and Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger (Brokeback Mountain)—however, many of the most memorable kisses have come from celebrities who weren’t even nominated for the award, like Amber Rose and Amy Schumer or Adrien Brody and Queen Latifah.

We never know what to expect from the category—and this year is no exception! Scroll down below for a roundup of our favorite televised lip locks.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. EST.