13 Candid Kate Middleton Shots That Are Still, Somehow, Flawless

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Jan 06, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Kate Middleton, for all intents and purposes, is as close to perfect as humans can get. From her shampoo commercial-worthy hair to her wrinkle-free gowns, the Duchess of Cambridge has achieved a level of envy that we thought was only reserved for gods and Ryan Gosling.

But alas, this royal is, in fact, human: Between her use of Band-Aids (gasp!) and her occasionally unpolished toenails, we've gotten a glimpse at the woman behind the tiara, and we love her even more for it. 

In honor of her upcoming 35th birthday on Monday, we've rounded up all the candid duchess moments that still, somehow, look flawless.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits

 

Is there anything this girl can't do?

1 of 13 Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

Has a snort ever looked so beautiful?

Advertisement
2 of 13 Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty

Is there such a thing as goofy-face envy?

3 of 13 EDDIE MULHOLLAND/AFP/Getty

It's like how you look while eating a brownie, except ... It's Kate Middleton. 

Advertisement
4 of 13 Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty

Impeccable suiting + ping-pong skills? Aces. 

Advertisement
5 of 13 Chris Jackson/Getty

Studying this I'm-embarrassed-but-still-poised look right now.

Advertisement
6 of 13 John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Gap ad or candid moment? You decide.

Advertisement
7 of 13 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Just a casual embrace during the Olympics. Nothing to see here. 

Advertisement
8 of 13 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Even her wardrobe malfunctions look chic!

Advertisement
9 of 13 Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

No pedicure? No problem. 

Advertisement
10 of 13 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

If this were us, we'd look like Cousin Itt.

Advertisement
11 of 13 Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

This is ridiculous: Even her flyaways are flawless!

Advertisement
12 of 13 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Has there ever been a better looking Band-Aid? Answer: No. 

Advertisement
13 of 13 Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton, you're perfect—even when you're not.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!