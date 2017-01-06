13 Candid Kate Middleton Shots That Are Still, Somehow, Flawless

Kate Middleton, for all intents and purposes, is as close to perfect as humans can get. From her shampoo commercial-worthy hair to her wrinkle-free gowns, the Duchess of Cambridge has achieved a level of envy that we thought was only reserved for gods and Ryan Gosling.

But alas, this royal is, in fact, human: Between her use of Band-Aids (gasp!) and her occasionally unpolished toenails, we've gotten a glimpse at the woman behind the tiara, and we love her even more for it.

In honor of her upcoming 35th birthday on Monday, we've rounded up all the candid duchess moments that still, somehow, look flawless.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Most Memorable Outfits

Is there anything this girl can't do?