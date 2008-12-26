Best International Affairs

Dec 26, 2008
Gwyneth Paltrow in Lanvin, Chopard Trophy Presentation, 2008 Cannes Film Festival, Fashion
Chopard Trophy Presentation at the Cannes International Film Festival
At this year's Cannes Film Festival, Gwyneth Paltrow channeled her inner goddess in a one-shoulder Lanvin dress and Chopard diamonds at the Chopard trophy presentation, then hit the red carpet for the Two Lovers premiere (a mere two hours later!) in a dress hot off the Chanel resort collection runway.
Matt Baron/BEImages
Amy Winehouse, Fendi Party, Paris, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Fendi's Paris Fashion Week Bash
A-list guests like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jessica Alba and Kanye West hit the VIP area of Fendi's newly redecorated Avenue Montaigne atelier to hear beehived chanteuse Amy Winehouse perform at the week's chicest soiree. The revelry lasted long enough to warrant a mid-bash wardrobe change for the sisters Olsen, and though host Karl Lagerfeld's iconic shades stayed firmly in place, the party reached a fever pitch when champagne glasses crashed to the ground and fans stormed the dance floor. Vive la Fendi!
INF Goff
Ginnifer Goodwin, Christina Ricci, Ferragamo 80th anniversary, Shanghai
pinterest
Ferragamo's 80th Anniversary in Shanghai
Ginnifer Goodwin and Christina Ricci were among the fashion-forward celebrities who traveled to Shanghai, China to celebrate the 80th anniversary of iconic label Ferragamo. The two-day celebration included a reception to mark the opening of a Ferragamo exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art (MoCA), an elaborate fashion show and an after-party overlooking the Shanghai skyline. The festivities cemented the Chinese city's status as a future fashion capital and showed just how far the style set will go for a good party.
Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullen
Orlando Bloom, Elizabeth Hurley, in Chopard jewels, Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball, England
pinterest
The White Tie and Tiara Ball in England
British hunk Orlando Bloom caught up with Elizabeth Hurley when host Elton John opened his stately home in Old Windsor, England for at the 10th annual White Tie and Tiara ball. Guests like Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, Uma Thurman and Naomi Campbell gathered together to raise funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jessica Biel in Alexander McQueen and Cartier, 2008 BAFTAS, London
pinterest
The BAFTA Awards in London
Hollywood may have crossed the pond for England in honor of the Orange British Academy Film Awards, but the weather was far from California sunny. Stars like Jessica Biel-in a dramatic Dior by John Galliano gown and more than $700,000 in Cartier diamonds-braved icy temperatures to show off their red-carpet finest as they arrived at London's Royal Opera House for the annual event. But while Keira Knightley declared the night to be "freezing," Tilda Swinton felt the warmth radiating from the crowd of onlookers who hoped to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors. "The fans are hot!" Swinton declared. "It's so much fun out here, I don't want to go in!"
Jorge Herrera/Getty
Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Domenico Dolce of Dolce & Gabbana's 50th birthday party, Milan
pinterest
Domenico Dolce's 50th Birthday
During Milan Fashion Week, jet-setting couple Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez (both in Dolce & Gabbana) rode in style to the "Golden Age" bash to mark the 50th birthday of Domenico Dolce. Their horse-drawn carriage pulled up to the Principe of Savoia Hotel Principe's Club Prive, where the A-list crowd was later serenaded by Diana Ross.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Katy Perry, Patrick Demarchelier photo exhibit opening, Paris Fashion Week
pinterest
Patrick Demarchelier Photo Exhibit Opening in Paris
"I Kissed a Girl" singer Katy Perry continued making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week with a stop at the opening of photographer Patrick Demarchelier's latest exhibit. Dita Von Teese, Milla Jovovich and Lenny Kravitz also paid their respects to the master artist.
Eric Ryan/Getty Images
Kim Cattrall, Life Ball AIDS charity gala, Vienna
pinterest
Life Ball in Vienna
In May, Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall took a break from promoting her new movie to lend her star support to the Life Ball AIDS charity gala in Vienna, Austria. Sharon Stone and Eve were also on hand for the annual event.
Brunnbauer/Abaca
