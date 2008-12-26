Best International Affairs

5 of 8 Jorge Herrera/Getty

The BAFTA Awards in London

Hollywood may have crossed the pond for England in honor of the Orange British Academy Film Awards, but the weather was far from California sunny. Stars like Jessica Biel-in a dramatic Dior by John Galliano gown and more than $700,000 in Cartier diamonds-braved icy temperatures to show off their red-carpet finest as they arrived at London's Royal Opera House for the annual event. But while Keira Knightley declared the night to be "freezing," Tilda Swinton felt the warmth radiating from the crowd of onlookers who hoped to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors. "The fans are hot!" Swinton declared. "It's so much fun out here, I don't want to go in!"