The Best Golden Globes Hair and Makeup

1 of 10 Lionel Hahn / ABACAUSA

Best Full Waves: Salma Hayek

INSIDE SCOOP "The look tonight was Hollywood noir," said Hayek's hairstylist Robert Vetica. "We added a bit of length to complement the noir vibe." After blowdrying the hair with a round brush, Vetica curled two-inch sections with a small curling iron, making sure to twist away from the face. "I kept the curls tight knowing the length would help it drop into a loose wave," he adds. To finish, Vetica brushed through the spirals, teased the roots, and misted with hairspray.