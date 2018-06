Best Fashion Fetes

2 of 9 Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Juicy's N.Y.C. Flagship Opening

Jessica Szohr, Blake Lively and Penn Badgley mingled with some real life gossip girls at the grand opening party for Juicy Couture's fifth Avenue flagship store in New York City. "They're so cute. Mostly they want to take a picture with me and they want me to tell them what Chace Crawford is really like," Szohr said of the Upper East Side teens who flooded in to get a first look at the label's new digs. And while navigating the sea of fans may have been a little complicated, the comfy clothes weren't. "I changed into this on the way here from another event and I hadn't even tried it on," Szohr said of her green frock. "That's what I love about Juicy-it's so easy!"