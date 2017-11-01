Get Inspired by the Best Family Halloween Costumes from Your Favorite Stars

dbelicious/Instagram
Isabel Jones
Nov 01, 2017

Halloween for just one can be a challenge, but coordinating costumes with two, or three, or four … Now that’s a wickedly creative endeavor.

These famous moms and dads proved just how far they were wiling to go to entertain their kids, dressing in impressive family ensembles that will serve as Halloween inspo long after Luna Legend has graduated from high school.

Our favorite celebrity family Halloween costumes are a lot like our favorite celebrity families—they commit to Halloween like they commit to just about everything else: fully.

Obviously, the greatest creative and theatrical minds in Hollywood set the bar high when it comes to the art of festive disguise. Whether classic (Neil Patrick Harris’s family each and every year), unique (Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy’s elaborate 2015 ensembles), or just plain adorable (everyone on our list, tbh), our favorite family Halloween costumes bring something special to the end-of-year holiday.

Browse through the slides below for a look at the best family costumes from your favorite stars.

1 of 27 chrissyteigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen and Luna

Could Luna be any cuter? The toddler dressed as a pineapple for the holiday, helping to offset her mom Chrissy’s Carmen Miranda costume.

2 of 27 celeindion/Instagram

Celine Dion, Nelson, and Eddy

The singer dressed up as Maleficent to celebrate Halloween with her twin boys.

3 of 27 fergie/Instagram

Fergie and Axl 

Fergie and her 4-year-old son looked ready to fly to Neverland in their Peter Pan costumes. 

4 of 27 justinpjtrudeau/Instagram

Justin, Sophie, Xavier, Ella-Grace and Hadrien Trudeau 

The Canadian prime minister celebrated the holiday as Superman alongside his family. 

5 of 27 jessicaalba/Instagram

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren, Honor. and Haven 

The actress and her family stepped out in dark and spooky costumes days after Alba wore a Juno Halloween look

6 of 27 jessicasimpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson, Maxwell Johnson, and Ace Johnson

Simpson was almost unrecognizable as Willie Nelson as she posed next to her husband and kids. 

7 of 27 ActuallyNPH/Twitter

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Harper Grace, and Gideon Scott

Judging by their coordinating costumes, this adorable family had a ghoulish holiday.

8 of 27 jaime_king/Instagram

Jaime King, Kyle Newman, James Knight Newman (4), and Leo Thames Newman (2)

What better way to celebrate the Halloween season than with a family Power Rangers costume? All four Rangers looked pretty happy as they posed in their clever gear.

9 of 27 jessicaalba/Twitter

JESSICA ALBA, HONOR, AND CASH WARREN

Their superhero name says it all—this family is simply incredible. 

10 of 27 beyonce/Instagram

BEYONCÉ, JAY Z, AND BLUE IVY CARTER

Popular music’s first family channeled cinematic royalty last year when they dressed as characters from Eddie Murphy comedy Coming to America (1988).

11 of 27 nicolerichie/Instagram

NICOLE RICHIE, JOEL, SPARROW, AND HARLOW MADDEN

The Addams family has nothing on those maddening Maddens—just kidding, both families are in our top 10.

12 of 27 ActuallyNPH/Twitter

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, DAVID BURTKA, HARPER AND GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS

Contrary to popular belief, we’re pretty sure this patriarchal tin man has a heart.

13 of 27 kourtneykardash/Instagram

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, PENELOPE, REIGN, AND MASON DISICK

No one would dare mess with this adorable crew of superheroes.

14 of 27 kimkardashian/Instagram

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST AND NORTH WEST

Kim Kardashian and North West made us LOL when they dressed as Vogue editor-in chief Anna Wintour and former editor-at-large André Leon Talley back in 2014.

15 of 27 gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

GWYNETH PALTROW AND APPLE MARTIN

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree—the mother-daughter duo twinned in skeletal face paint for last year’s festivities.

16 of 27 beyonce/Instagram

BEYONCÉ AND BLUE IVY CARTER

Even Queen Bey worships a pop idol or two. The best-selling artist and her next of kin moonwalked their way to Halloween perfection as Janet Jackson and the late King of pop, Michael.

17 of 27 JessicaSimpson/Twitter

JESSICA SIMPSON, MAXWELL, AND ERIC JOHNSON

Maxwell Johnson takes the prize for cutest chicken—or, as Jessica Simpson would call her, cutest tuna fish. 

18 of 27 joshduhamel/Instagram

FERGIE, AXL, AND JOSH DUHAMEL

Fergie and Axl made the cutest crime-fighting duo as Batman and Batgirl, they even took some creative license and allied with Josh Duhamel’s somber clown.

19 of 27 vanessalachey/Instagram

VANESSA, NICK, AND CAMDEN LACHEY

Pregnant Captain Hook may be our favorite Halloween costume of all time.

20 of 27 shakira/Instagram

SHAKIRA, GERARD PIQUÉ, MILAN PIQUÉ MEBARAK, AND SASHA PIQUÉ MEBARAK

Shakira and her sweet boys coordinated in pastel pajamas as they channeled cartoon mouse Topo Gigio.

21 of 27 adrianalima/Instagram

ADRIANA LIMA, MARKO JARIC, VALENTINA LIMA JARIC, AND SIENNA LIMA JARIC

Lima's brood coordinated their under-the-sea look with a series of incredible wigs. 

22 of 27 katehudson/Instagram

GOLDIE HAWN AND KATE HUDSON

Hudson and Hawn embraced their inner biker chicks when they dressed as members of Sons (Daughters?) of Anarchy.

23 of 27 nph/Instagram

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, DAVID BURTKA, HARPER AND GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS

As always, Neil Patrick Harris and his family destroyed the costumed competition last Halloween when they coordinated as Star Wars characters.

24 of 27 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

ANGELA BASSETT, BRONWYN, AND SLATER VANCE

The busy zookeeper was careful to keep her favorite animals in her sight at all times.

25 of 27 nph/Instagram

NEIL PATRICK HARRIS, DAVID BURTKA, HARPER AND GIDEON BURTKA-HARRIS

Neil Patrick Harris and his fun-loving fam fell down the rabbit hole together, emerging as Alice in Wonderland characters for another picture-perfect Halloween.

26 of 27 jessicaalba/Instagram

JESSICA ALBA AND HAVEN WARREN

We hope Alba didn’t get too hungry this Halloween… 

27 of 27 mirandakerr/Instagram

MIRANDA KERR AND FLYNN BLOOM

Miranda Kerr and her son Flynn are the sweetest skeletons we’ve ever seen.  

