Get Inspired by the Best Family Halloween Costumes from Your Favorite Stars

Halloween for just one can be a challenge, but coordinating costumes with two, or three, or four … Now that’s a wickedly creative endeavor.

These famous moms and dads proved just how far they were wiling to go to entertain their kids, dressing in impressive family ensembles that will serve as Halloween inspo long after Luna Legend has graduated from high school.

Our favorite celebrity family Halloween costumes are a lot like our favorite celebrity families—they commit to Halloween like they commit to just about everything else: fully.

VIDEO: 2017's Hottest Halloween Costumes

Obviously, the greatest creative and theatrical minds in Hollywood set the bar high when it comes to the art of festive disguise. Whether classic (Neil Patrick Harris’s family each and every year), unique (Jay Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy’s elaborate 2015 ensembles), or just plain adorable (everyone on our list, tbh), our favorite family Halloween costumes bring something special to the end-of-year holiday.

Browse through the slides below for a look at the best family costumes from your favorite stars.