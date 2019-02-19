The 30 Best Chanel Red Carpet Looks of All Time

By Isabel Jones
Feb 19, 2019 @ 11:15 am
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In his wake, Karl Lagerfeld leaves a legacy of couture creations that make up some of the most iconic red carpet moments of the millennium. Who can forget Blake Lively's Met Gala sheer number or Keira Knightley's gaucho tuxedo?

Click through to see the best Chanel red carpet looks of all time. 

1 of 31

Nicole Kidman 

Jeffrey Mayer/Getty Images

at the Academy Awards in 2004. 

2 of 31

Margot Robbie

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

at the 2018 Oscars. 

3 of 31

Julianne Moore 

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

at the 2015 Oscars. 

4 of 31

Diane Kruger

Brian To/Getty Images

at the 2010 Academy Awards. 

5 of 31

Emma Stone 

Barcroft Media/Getty Images

at the 2017 BAFTAs. 

6 of 31

Keira Knightley 

John Phillips/Getty Images

at the London premiere of Anna Karenina. 

7 of 31

Elle Fanning

Laurent KOFFEL/Getty Images

at Cannes in 2016. 

8 of 31

Chloë Sevigny

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

at the Cannes premiere of Personal Shopper in 2016.  

9 of 31

Kristen Stewart

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

at the New York premiere of Personal Shopper in 2017. 

10 of 31

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

at the 2010 Oscars. 

11 of 31

Janelle Monae

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

at the 2019 Golden Globes. 

12 of 31

Keira Knightley

C Flanigan/Getty Images

at Sundance Film Festival in 2018. 

13 of 31

Penelope Cruz

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

at the 2018 Emmys. 

14 of 31

Keira Knightley

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

at the premiere of Colette in 2018. 

15 of 31

Sarah Jessica Parker

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

at the 2003 Emmys. 

16 of 31

Jennifer Aniston 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

at the 2004 Emmys. 

17 of 31

Michelle Williams

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

at the 2011 Oscars. 

18 of 31

Penelope Cruz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

at the Cannes premiere of Everybody Knows in 2018. 

19 of 31

Blake Lively 

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

at the Cannes premiere of Mr. Turner in 2014. 

20 of 31

Marion Cotillard 

Tony Barson/Getty Images

at the Cannes premiere of Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) in 2018. 

21 of 31

Karlie Kloss

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR14/Getty Images

at the 2014 amfAR gala. 

22 of 31

Blake Lively 

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

at the 2011 premiere of Green Lantern

23 of 31

Kirsten Dunst 

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

at the 2011 Cannes closing ceremony. 

24 of 31

Diane Kruger 

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

at the Chanel Little Black Jacket event in 2013. 

25 of 31

Nicole Kidman

Tony Barson/Getty Images

at the Cannes premiere of Venus in Fur in 2013. 

26 of 31

Kirsten Dunst

Tony Barson/Getty Images

at the Cannes premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013. 

27 of 31

Blake Lively 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

at the 2011 Met Gala. 

28 of 31

Chloe Sevigny

Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

at "The Artist's Museum Happening" MOCA Los Angeles Gala in 2010. 

29 of 31

Blake Lively 

George Pimentel/Getty Images

at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Town in 2010. 

30 of 31

Cate Blanchett

Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

at the 2007 Golden Globes. 

