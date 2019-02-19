The 30 Best Chanel Red Carpet Looks of All Time
In his wake, Karl Lagerfeld leaves a legacy of couture creations that make up some of the most iconic red carpet moments of the millennium. Who can forget Blake Lively's Met Gala sheer number or Keira Knightley's gaucho tuxedo?
Click through to see the best Chanel red carpet looks of all time.
Nicole Kidman
at the Academy Awards in 2004.
Margot Robbie
at the 2018 Oscars.
Julianne Moore
at the 2015 Oscars.
Diane Kruger
at the 2010 Academy Awards.
Emma Stone
at the 2017 BAFTAs.
Keira Knightley
at the London premiere of Anna Karenina.
Elle Fanning
at Cannes in 2016.
Chloë Sevigny
at the Cannes premiere of Personal Shopper in 2016.
Kristen Stewart
at the New York premiere of Personal Shopper in 2017.
Sarah Jessica Parker
at the 2010 Oscars.
Janelle Monae
at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Keira Knightley
at Sundance Film Festival in 2018.
Penelope Cruz
at the 2018 Emmys.
Keira Knightley
at the premiere of Colette in 2018.
Sarah Jessica Parker
at the 2003 Emmys.
Jennifer Aniston
at the 2004 Emmys.
Michelle Williams
at the 2011 Oscars.
Penelope Cruz
at the Cannes premiere of Everybody Knows in 2018.
Blake Lively
at the Cannes premiere of Mr. Turner in 2014.
Marion Cotillard
at the Cannes premiere of Sink Or Swim (Le Grand Bain) in 2018.
Karlie Kloss
at the 2014 amfAR gala.
Blake Lively
at the 2011 premiere of Green Lantern.
Kirsten Dunst
at the 2011 Cannes closing ceremony.
Diane Kruger
at the Chanel Little Black Jacket event in 2013.
Nicole Kidman
at the Cannes premiere of Venus in Fur in 2013.
Kirsten Dunst
at the Cannes premiere of Inside Llewyn Davis in 2013.
Blake Lively
at the 2011 Met Gala.
Chloe Sevigny
at "The Artist's Museum Happening" MOCA Los Angeles Gala in 2010.
Blake Lively
at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of The Town in 2010.
Cate Blanchett
at the 2007 Golden Globes.