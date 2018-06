The Best Celebrity Throwbacks on Instagram

In honor of Throwback Thursday, The Shallows star shared what might be her best #tbt yet, taking a couple of cracks at herself while she was at it. "There's only one thing more terrifying than this...," Lively captioned a still from her upcoming thriller flick on the 'gram. Lively quickly jokingly showed her followers what could be creepier than that photo when she shared an epic throwback snap. "...THIS," she wrote alongside a snap that showed mini-Blake in full Little Mermaid glory, striking a pose on a rock like Ariel with a smile, with her hair in a high ponytail.