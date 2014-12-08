Solange, We Crown Thee Style Queen of Art Basel 2014

Andrea Cheng
Dec 08, 2014 @ 4:09 pm

Art Basel 2014 has wrapped! The art extravaganza saw a slew of creative masterpieces, celebrities, and some seriously enviable style. Amid the throng of A-listers that took over Miami Beach, one particular star stood out from the rest: Solange Knowles.

If we were handing out class superlatives, we'd double-crown her with Best Style and Best Party-Goer. The singer-songwriter was snapped multiple times over throughout the four-day fest in looks that ranged from playfully dramatic to elegant minimalism. At the AD Oasis, Knowles went for sophistication with a textural white Tata Naka design, complete with an ivory M2Malletier hand-held clutch and embellished Paul Andrew sandals (above, left). Later that night, Knowles assumed the role of DJ and spun at the Out of Order Part at Deauville Beach Resort in metallic teal asymmetric shift and white ruffled sandals (above, center).

And the next day, she stepped out in a plunging crossover drape Camilla and Marc top with a white graphic sheer-paneled Jonathan Simkhai skirt, styling them with the same M2Malletier clutch, layered necklaces, and nude perforated Loeffler Randall mules (above, right). That's three amazing looks in the span of 24 hours! Solange, we name thee Style Queen of Art Basel.

1 of 20 BFAnyc.com

Solange Knowles

Knowles assumed the role of DJ and spun at the Out of Order Part at Deauville Beach Resort in metallic teal asymmetric shift and white ruffled sandals.
2 of 20 Splash News

Solange Knowles

The star stepped out in a plunging crossover drape Camilla and Marc top with a white graphic sheer-paneled Jonathan Simkhai skirt, styling them with an ivory hand-held M2Malletier clutch, an Amarilo x Haati Chai "Lykka" neck cuff, and nude perforated Loeffler Randall mules.
3 of 20 Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

At the AD Oasis, Knowles went for sophistication with a textural white Tata Naka design, complete with an ivory M2Malletier hand-held clutch and embellished Paul Andrew sandals
4 of 20 SIPA USA

Rosario Dawson

The actress stole the spotlight at an Art Basel celebration of "A Time to Rise," an interactive installation and film by Paris Kane (starring herself), in a spectacular Art Deco-inspired hand-embroidered Theia gown with antique silver beading, metal sequins and Swarovski crystals.
5 of 20 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Krysten Ritter

Ritter had us thinking pink! She hit the unveiling of the Hollywood Exposed: American Icons exhibitions at the W South Beach in a hot pink pleated number that she styled with Michael John Jewelry, a black clutch, and embellished pumps.
6 of 20 Larry Marano/Getty Images

Freida Pinto

Pinto sizzled at the Audemars Piguet-hosted presentation of Theo Jansen's Strandbeests in a plunging red-hot number with peek-a-boo lace. A two-tone clutch and cream-lizard Salvatore Ferragamo sandals completed her look.
7 of 20 Uri Schanker/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian

Kardashian made a sophisticated appearance at a party (thrown in her honor) in a black Mugler bandeau, a black floor-grazing J. Mendel skirt, and metallic T-strap Tom Ford heels-sexy, but rather tame.
8 of 20 Venturelli/WireImage

Miley Cyrus

Wild child! Cyrus cranked up the drama at the Jeremy Scott and Moschino Party with Barbie in a loud pink-and-lime Moschino two-piece layered under matching netted separates, complete with silver glittery heart frames and metallic fuchsia pumps.
9 of 20 Joe Schildhorn /BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Freida Pinto

At a Roger Vivier celebration, Pinto was a vision in a delightful red-and-blue bonsai-print asymmetric Osman dress with black accessories.
10 of 20 Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Soho House

Rosario Dawson

The actress celebrated the 5th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series in a black blouse tucked into dark tapered trousers, styling the tailored pieces with an ear jacket, a chain-strap purse, and black-and-white Bionda Castana brogues.
11 of 20 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson struck a pose at The Chrome Hearts Celebrates the Miami Project during 2014 Art Basel in a blush pink strappy Paper London jumpsuit with ruffle detailing. A gold bangle, a delicate hand chain, and a metallic clutch rounded out her look.
12 of 20 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Blunt went all out glam at the IWC Schaffhausen "Timeless Portofino" gala at W South Beach in a stunning all-over crystal floral-embroidered Emilio Pucci number with Sylvie & Cie diamond earrings and an Eva Fehren ring.
13 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Solange Knowles

Knowles lit up the IWC Schaffhausen "Timeless Portofino" gala at W South Beach in her favorite color-yellow! She selected an evening bustier cape and cropped trousers by Christian Siriano washed in the cheery hue, complete with Jennifer Fisher jewelry and metallic ankle-strap sandals.
14 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Karolina Kurkova

The supermodel hit the IWC gala in a racy knit sheer lace black dress that she styled with Forevermark diamonds and killer Sophia Webster heels.
15 of 20 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Lima turned heads quite literally at the IWC "Timeless Portofino" gala in black backless Alexandre Vauthier gown embellished with emerald jewels at the cuff. Black diamond Jack Vartanian ear climbers, an IWC timepiece, and bejeweled ankle-strap sandals rounded out her look.
16 of 20 StarTraks Photo

Solange Knowles

The singer attended the Rimowa store opening during Art Basel in a white criss-cross Milly crop top and exaggerated wide-leg Rosie Assoulin pants, complete with white sandals.
17 of 20 Kris Connor/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

The actress went monochromatic for the Rimowa store opening in a beige silk Blumarine tuxedo with white lapel detailing that she paired with a nude layer underneath and nude pumps.
18 of 20 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Michelle Williams

Williams stood out at the Louis Vuitton celebration of Pierre Paulin’s "Playing With Shapes" in a zippy zip-up mixed print Louis Vuitton number, complete with a tan clutch and shin-grazing black patent boots.
19 of 20 Seth Browarnik/Startraksphoto

Kate Hudson

Hudson hit the Pierre Paulin x Louis Vuitton exhibition in a playful plunging printed Louis Vuitton frock, complete with silver bracelets, a clutch, and nude pumps.
20 of 20 Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Miranda Kerr

At the Pierre Paulin x Louis Vuitton exhibition, the supermodel (clad in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton) expertly styled her central-slit skirt with a printed green knit, an LV-monogrammed clutch, and knee-high patent black boots.

