Solange, We Crown Thee Style Queen of Art Basel 2014

Art Basel 2014 has wrapped! The art extravaganza saw a slew of creative masterpieces, celebrities, and some seriously enviable style. Amid the throng of A-listers that took over Miami Beach, one particular star stood out from the rest: Solange Knowles.

RELATED: Hollywood Takes Over Miami! Celebrities at 2014 Art Basel

If we were handing out class superlatives, we'd double-crown her with Best Style and Best Party-Goer. The singer-songwriter was snapped multiple times over throughout the four-day fest in looks that ranged from playfully dramatic to elegant minimalism. At the AD Oasis, Knowles went for sophistication with a textural white Tata Naka design, complete with an ivory M2Malletier hand-held clutch and embellished Paul Andrew sandals (above, left). Later that night, Knowles assumed the role of DJ and spun at the Out of Order Part at Deauville Beach Resort in metallic teal asymmetric shift and white ruffled sandals (above, center).

RELATED: Mild to Wild! More Star Styles from 2014 Art Basel

And the next day, she stepped out in a plunging crossover drape Camilla and Marc top with a white graphic sheer-paneled Jonathan Simkhai skirt, styling them with the same M2Malletier clutch, layered necklaces, and nude perforated Loeffler Randall mules (above, right). That's three amazing looks in the span of 24 hours! Solange, we name thee Style Queen of Art Basel.

PHOTOS: The Best Celebrity Fashion from 2014 Art Basel