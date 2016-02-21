Our 23 Favorite Celebrity Cameos on Friends

After premiering more than 20 years ago, Friends still lives on as one of the most trusted, binge-worthy shows we turn to anytime a long weekend looms on the horizon. And with its 10-year, 236-episode run, you can bet the storied sitcom racked up an impressive number of celebrity cameos along the way.

Some guests left an indelible mark (like Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Reese Witherspoon, to name a few) while others may not spring to mind as quickly (and a handful you may have missed entirely the first time around).

We're celebrating the Friends cast coming together once more this Sunday (when they're scheduled to get together for an epic reunion on the All-Star Tribute to James Burrows special) with a walk down memory lane. Dig out your favorite stretchy pants, get your popcorn ready, and revisit Monica, Chandler, and the rest of the gang, along with some of their most memorable famous guests.

Click through our gallery to see the best celebrity cameos to grace the Friends set.