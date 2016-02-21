Our 23 Favorite Celebrity Cameos on Friends

Brad Pitt
NBC/Getty Images
George Clooney and Noah Wyle
NBC/Getty Images
Julia Roberts
NBC/Getty Images
Alec Baldwin
NBC/Getty Images
Winona Ryder
NBC/Getty Images
Christina Applegate
NBC/Getty Images
Bruce Willis
NBC/Getty Images
Anna Faris
NBC/Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon
NBC/Getty Images
Ben Stiller
NBC/Getty Images
Brooke Shields
Brian D. McLaughlin/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Susan Sarandon
NBC/Getty Images
Aisha Tyler
NBC/Getty Images
Tom Selleck
NBC/Getty Images
Christine Taylor
NBC/Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
NBC/Getty Images
Charlton Heston
NBC/Getty Images
Kristin Davis
NBC/Getty Images
Billy Crystal and Robin Williams
NBC/Getty Images
Sean Penn
NBC/Getty Images
Helen Hunt
NBC/Getty Images
Jon Favreau
NBC/Getty Images
Charlie Sheen
NBC/Getty Images
1 of 24
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement