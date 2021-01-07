Naomi Campbell and Jennifer Lopez Already Wore 2021's Hottest Bikini Brand
It's only January, but celebrities seem to have picked a favorite.
So what if we're still bundled up in our coats and staying home for the foreseeable future? We can always daydream about warmer weather and invest in new swimsuits months in advance — especially when celebrities are providing us with plenty of inspiration.
Jennifer Lopez already wowed us once this week when she posed on the beach wearing a teeny red bikini. Now, Naomi Campbell is following her lead, dancing around some dunes in a similar style featuring a white and black tiger print.
It turns out that these fashion icons both scored their swimsuits from Melissa Odabash, with J.Lo's Cancun Red Pique Classic Triangle bikini ringing up at $234, and Campbell's Grenada Halterneck set equaling $226. Sure, these bikinis aren't exactly cheap, but we do have a feeling they will be worth the investment. Especially once you consider that these two aren't the only celebrities loving the brand as of late.
While welcoming the new year, Jada Pinkett Smith also snapped a photo wearing a blue and white Cancun Splash Bikini ($234; odabash.com), thus convincing us that 2021 already has a "hottest, must-have swimwear brand" — even though we're less than a month in. And, the list of famous customers continues on. Ciara owns a cheetah Melissa Odabash kaftan, and Christie Brinkley showed off Lopez's exact style in early 2020.
Even if you aren't sure whether or not swimming or visiting the beach will be on your agenda this year (we're being cautiously optimistic), you can still channel your favorite stars at home. Melissa Odabash also sells breezy dresses and various accessories such as hats — and yes, printed masks are included in that offering as well.