Benji Madden
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Home
Celebrity
Benji Madden
Videos
Benji Madden Posts Rare Insta for Cameron Diaz's Birthday
Aug 30, 2017 @ 9:45 pm
Star Couples
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s Cutest Couple Moments
Aug 30, 2017 @ 7:30 am
Videos
The Madden Brothers Bond Over Missing Their Wives in the Cutest Way
Jun 30, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Look So In Love and It'll Warm Your Heart
Jun 06, 2017 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Nicole Richie & Cameron Diaz Pose with Their Husbands in Family Photo
Dec 23, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Sisters-in-Law Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie Enjoy Pedicures and a Day at the Salon Together
Oct 19, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Celebrity
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Take a Romantic Stroll Through L.A.
Sep 13, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Star Couples
Benji Madden Wishes Wife Cameron Diaz Happy Birthday with Adorably Mushy Instagrams
Aug 30, 2016 @ 8:30 pm
Star Couples
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Demo Their Cool Couple Style at L.A. Flea Market
Aug 15, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
Cameron Diaz on Why Women Improve with Age, and Her Advice to Young Women Everywhere
Aug 12, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Star Couples
Cameron Diaz Gushes Over "Fiercely Protective" Husband Benji Madden on Instagram
Jul 15, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
Star Couples
Cameron Diaz Goes Makeup-Free During Outing with Husband Benji Madden
Jul 13, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Sisters-in-Law and BFFs Cameron Diaz and Nicole Richie Look Fresh-Faced on a Day Out in Beverly Hills
Jul 06, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Cameron Diaz Congratulates Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie on Her Collection with the Sweetest Post
Jun 07, 2016 @ 2:45 pm
Star Couples
Cameron Diaz Supports Sister-in-Law Nicole Richie at the Launch of Her Collection with Revolve
Jun 03, 2016 @ 5:15 pm
Videos
Watch Cameron Diaz Epically Fail at the Whip and Nae Nae on
Ellen
May 05, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Celebrity
Cameron Diaz Has the Sweetest Things to Say About Husband Benji Madden
Apr 07, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Books
9 Things We Learned About Cameron Diaz from Her New Book
Apr 05, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Star Couples
Benji Madden Congratulates "Beautiful & Fearless" Wife Cameron Diaz on Her New Book
Apr 05, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
Joel and Benji Madden Turn 37! See 9 of the Twins' Sweetest Family Photos
Mar 11, 2016 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
Cameron Diaz Shows Off Her New Initials on a Monogrammed Valentino Purse
Nov 10, 2015 @ 5:30 pm
Fashion
Cameron Diaz's Airport Style Offers an Easy Lesson in Layering
Sep 01, 2015 @ 4:30 pm
Star Couples
Benji Madden Commemorated Cameron Diaz's Birthday in the Sweetest Way
Aug 31, 2015 @ 12:30 pm
