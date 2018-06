Consider us your guide to actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Click through photos of the newly married Sherlock star and his wife, Sophie Hunter, read interviews and learn the latest about his movies and TV shows. Then check out everything you want to know about Benedict Cumberbatch's style and see what he is wearing on and off the red carpet, including at movie previews like The Imitation Game, The Hobbit and Atonement.

Consider us your guide to actor Benedict Cumberbatch. Click through photos of the newly married Sherlock star and his wife, Sophie Hunter, read interviews and learn the latest about his movies and TV shows. Then check out everything you want to know about Benedict Cumberbatch's style and see what he is wearing on and off the red carpet, including at movie previews like The Imitation Game, The Hobbit and Atonement.