Peek Inside Ben Stiller's New $15.3 Million N.Y.C. Pad

When we learned Ben Stiller paid $15.3 million for his new N.Y.C. pad, we couldn't wait to see inside. With 3,400-square feet of living luxury, this three-bedroom, three-bath apartment is situated in a lavish West Village high-rise that was built in 2013, Zillow reports. Inside, Stiller can expect all the best amenities, including a community lap pool, a plunge pool and a hot tub, plus a gym offering steam, sauna, and massage service.

With views facing the Hudson River, Stiller has officially scooped up the most serene at-home escape imaginable (so it seems there is more to life than being really, really, really good looking). To see the Zoolander star's swanky pad, keep scrolling through the photos below.