Peek Inside Ben Stiller's New $15.3 Million N.Y.C. Pad

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Anna Hecht
Jun 27, 2016 @ 10:45 am

When we learned Ben Stiller paid $15.3 million for his new N.Y.C. pad, we couldn't wait to see inside. With 3,400-square feet of living luxury, this three-bedroom, three-bath apartment is situated in a lavish West Village high-rise that was built in 2013, Zillow reports. Inside, Stiller can expect all the best amenities, including a community lap pool, a plunge pool and a hot tub, plus a gym offering steam, sauna, and massage service. 

With views facing the Hudson River, Stiller has officially scooped up the most serene at-home escape imaginable (so it seems there is more to life than being really, really, really good looking). To see the Zoolander star's swanky pad, keep scrolling through the photos below.

1 of 6 Courtesy of StreetEasy

The Dining Room

This wall of windows provides a spectacular view of the sun setting over the Hudson. 

Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy of StreetEasy

The Building's Exterior

The apartment building's grand exterior hints at the lavish living experience inside.

3 of 6 Courtesy of StreetEasy

The Lap Pool

A peek at the indoor community lap pool. Water is the essence of wetness you know...

Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy of StreetEasy

The Master Bath

We love the spa-like feel of this master bath, complete with a soaking tub and steam shower.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy of StreetEasy

The Kitchen

In addition to stainless steel appliances and an abundance of countertop space, this kitchen includes a 78-bottle wine refrigerator and a Miele coffee station.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy of StreetEasy

The View

Stiller's got the most magnificent N.Y.C views just outside his window.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!