Ben Affleck Appears to Have Revived an Accessory from His Early Bennifer Days

He broke it out for his Miami outing with Jennifer Lopez.

By Isabel Jones
May 24, 2021 @ 3:52 pm
The early aughts are all around us: in our tube tops and platform sandals; in our Friends memorabilia and O.C. rewatches; and, most importantly, in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

The maybe-couple, who recently spent time together in Miami, has had the internet abuzz with speculation about their reunion. Nearly two decades have passed, but some things stay the same … like Ben's watch?

Twitter user @jloaffleck noticed that Affleck appeared to be wearing the same watch on his and Lopez's Miami outing that he used to wear back in the early Bennifer days.

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images

So … is it a sign? Or just a really good watch — perhaps a gift from Lopez?? Or, maybe, it's a metaphor to describe how time has passed but nothing (like, ahem, his feelings) has changed. A meditation on the media craze? We're watching him … OK, sorry, I'll stop. 

