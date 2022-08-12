Ben Affleck Was Reportedly Upset Over the Paparazzi Attention on His Honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

It was "almost Princess Diana level," according to a source.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Honeymoon
Photo: Getty

There's fame, and then there's Bennifer-level fame. And one downside of being so iconic is the constant paparazzi attention that comes along with it.

According to Page Six, Ben Affleck apparently wasn't happy about the lack of privacy he had during his Parisian honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez. "Ben was a little freaked out in Paris," a source shared, adding that while he's used to having photos snapped of them, "this was a whole new level — an almost Princess Diana level."

The insider continued, "Ben is used to the flashing lights. But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen's made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."

Throughout their weeklong honeymoon, Ben and Jen's every move was well-documented. They were spotted kissing at both Le Matignon restaurant and Elysée Palace, and Ben was seen getting emotional during J.Lo's birthday dinner at La Girafe. But perhaps the most embarrassing moment captured on camera was when Ben was pictured sleeping with his mouth open during boat ride on the Seine River.

The paparazzi has always been an issue in Lopez and Affleck's relationship. Back in 2003, the couple postponed their first wedding "due to excessive media attention" and even considered having "decoy brides" on the big day. However, Bennifer wound up calling off their engagement all together, before rekindling their romance again nearly 20 years later.

