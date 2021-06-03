What Is Ben Affleck Saying With This Smirk?
Affleck was photographed leaving Jennifer Lopez's house in the morning.
A picture is worth a thousand words — which is a good thing, because Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are staying (publicly) mum about their reunion so far. Still, Page Six obtained photos of Affleck leaving Lopez's house in the morning this week, smiling as he sat in his car.
Though the outlet notes that Affleck initially didn't seem too thrilled about being photographed, he appeared to change his tune and put on a smile for photographers — a smile that Page Six deems as "satisfied."
We'll let you be the judge.
On Monday night, the Affleck and Lopez were photographed having dinner together in Los Angeles, their arms wrapped around each other.
"They were very affectionate, very cuddly," a source told Page Six. "He had his arm around her the whole time."
Though neither of them have publicly confirmed their reunion themselves, plenty of sources are speaking out about the revival of Bennifer.
"They are very happy together," a source told People. This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting."
Serious enough for another jewel-encrusted toilet seat gift? One can only hope.