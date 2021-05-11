Ben Affleck Has Reportedly Been Emailing Jennifer Lopez for Months
He wants to "'own her heart' with his pen" (?).
While Bennifer's ascension from the ashes of 2004 feels sudden, Ben Affleck has reportedly been pursuing his ex-fiancée for months.
According to TMZ, the actor began emailing (the most Ben Affleck-y mode of communication possible) Jennifer Lopez in February — you know, back when J-Rod was still very much a thing and Lopez had begun filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic.
And the tone of said emails wasn't exactly platonic. Affleck allegedly wrote to his ex after he saw photos of her in the DR, telling her how beautiful she looked and expressing that he wished he could be there with her.
Lopez is said to love Affleck's writing and one email reportedly included an oddly poetic line about the actor "being able to 'own her heart' with his pen." Oh.
Though the emails sustained through Shotgun Wedding's late April wrap, they aren't thought to have met up in person until recently.
While the internet rallies around this possible reconciliation, there's at least one person who's not on board: Alex Rodriguez.
"A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on," a source told E!. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."
Another source told the outlet that Lopez "wants to give it a shot with Ben."
"They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been," they shared. "The timing was never right and they were in different places until now."
"She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead," they continued. "They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."