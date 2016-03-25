Ben Affleck V. Henry Cavill: Who Is the Ultimate Man of Style?

2016 James Devaney
Jennifer Ferrise
Mar 25, 2016

Can’t we all just get along? The answer is no, at least when it comes to Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (out today). The movie, which is the precursor to DC Comic’s Justice League franchise, pits Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman against each other in an epic showdown.

And with the battle royal commencing on the big screen, it left us wondering how the leading men stack up against each other style-wise? Scroll down to see our verdict on Affleck and Cavill’s red carpet looks, Instagram savvy, grooming style, and more. May the best man win!

1 of 6 Getty Images

Red Carpet Style

There is no denying that both men look great in a suit. But when Affleck steps outside of the black, white, and gray norm, like in this green Gucci look (above), he really shines. Cavill, who often favors British brand Dunhill, usually goes for classic three-piece suits that are dapper, but sometimes a fashion yawn.
 

Winner: Ben Affleck

2 of 6 Instagram

Instagram Style

Though Affleck has more followers (666K to Cavill's 645K), it seems like he is still figuring out his social media M.O. Cavill, on the other hand, isn't afraid to show off his goofy side from time to time. And for this shirtless shot alone, we are forever grateful.

Winner: Henry Cavill

3 of 6 FameFlynet, Inc

Muscle Style

Both actors beefed up to play their respective superheroes, but Cavill's tank top gives us a better glimpse at the pay off. And when he’s off of his Superman diet? "Guinness is what I crave, which is not ideal for the six pack,” he has said. 

Winner: Henry Cavill

4 of 6 Getty Images

Beard Style

When the actors give their razors a break, Affleck’s salt and pepper scruff looks distinguished. We think Cavill's strong jaw was meant for a clean shave (or at the very least, a trim).

Winner: Ben Affleck

5 of 6 Getty Images

Superhero Style

Not everyone can pull off a cowl and a cape with such ease. Black might be the color of choice in Gotham, but our kryptonite is Kal-El’s primary-hued unitard.

Winner: Henry Cavill as Superman

6 of 6 Getty Images

Casual Style

Once the dress code is relaxed, both stars have their own trademarks. Ever the English gentleman, Cavill opts for tailored separates and a tuck in. Affleck veers towards cool and casual in bomber jacket and sneakers that could easily be worn around Beantown.

Winner: Ben Affleck

