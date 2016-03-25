Ben Affleck V. Henry Cavill: Who Is the Ultimate Man of Style?

Can’t we all just get along? The answer is no, at least when it comes to Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice (out today). The movie, which is the precursor to DC Comic’s Justice League franchise, pits Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman against each other in an epic showdown.

And with the battle royal commencing on the big screen, it left us wondering how the leading men stack up against each other style-wise? Scroll down to see our verdict on Affleck and Cavill’s red carpet looks, Instagram savvy, grooming style, and more. May the best man win!

