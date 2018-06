2 of 8 Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

From Human to Vampire

We first saw Bella as a low-key high schooler in Twilight, and although there was something effortless about her minimal makeup and tousled waves, she wasn't caught up on her appearance. "Before she was a vampire, she was always running around and her hair wasn't necessarily a priority," Clevering said. Her new look, which features alabaster skin, red eyes, and longer hair, is more in line with the glamorous hair and makeup sported by the rest of the Cullen family. "Now as a vampire in Breaking Dawn 2, the other vampire girls got her fixed and beautiful-makeup, hair, and wardrobe is more together. It's like putting a finer icing on the cake."