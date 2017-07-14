Bella Thorne Gets Real About the Stigma Against Women's Body Hair

As you may or may not know, I'm one of the hairiest teenage girls. I go by "Kiwalla Beastella" or "Bella the Mammal," which I prefer because, I mean, we are all just mammals, aren't we? Body hair is always hit or miss for a person. While I never viewed it as gross, I didn't really love it either. But I never understood the weirdness surrounding it.

Guys feel more manly when they have body hair, right? So what's the problem with a woman wanting to feel more manly (or, in my case, just lazy AF)? Because I have a vagina, I have to be feminine all the time? Excuse me, but no. Whether I'm a tomboy or a rebel, I'm comfortable with it, so why shouldn't you be? If you really want my legs and armpits shaved so badly, you can do it yourself. Wait, I take that back: I'll shave my own armpits if need be because I don't trust any of you city slickers next to my precious axilla!

As much as I see myself and other girls get hate for having body hair. God forbid I'm not all waxed and oiled up AT ALL TIMES. But you guys want to know something kind of awesome (well, at least I think it's kind of awesome)? When you Google "armpit," it comes up with a photo of a lightly hairy armpit on a GIRL. Hell yes.

In closing, you may think of an armpit as gross and sweaty and smelly. And yes, all those things are true, but it's also true that sweating keeps your body's core temperature down. Boom! Homeostasis. And the smelling ... well, I'm trying to look for a good upside, and the only one I can come up with is pheromones. What can I say? It's always mating season when you have a brush under your pit.