Bella Thorne Shares "Every Girl's Worst Fear" at Shovel Buddies Premiere

Bella Thorne's latest role is nothing like you've ever seen her play before. In Shovel Buddies, directed by Simon Atkinson and Adam Townley, she plays a teen, Kate, who just lost her brother to leukemia. While attempting to fulfill her brother's dying wish, Kate has to come to terms with a past hook up with his best friend. We caught up with Thorne at the film's premiere at South by Southwest in Austin, and she gave us the down low on her character.

"When I first read the script, I thought, 'Wow, this is how teenagers really talk,'" Thorne told InStyle. "You usually don't get that. But the writer of this film [Jason Mark Hellerman] is so young, and usually you have older writers putting words into a 16-year-old girl's mouth, so it doesn't sound as natural."

Not only was 18-year-old Thorne attracted to the script, she says that she also loved the raw emotion that went into playing Kate. My character is so sensitive because she's been through every girl's worst fears," says Thorne. "She lost someone close to her and she was screwed over by a guy who never called her again."

But the best part about playing the role, according to Thorne, was getting the chance to play a strong, determined female on the big screen. "Sometimes when we see women in movies, they give off the impression of, 'I need the man and I lost the slipper, and I can't do s--t on my own.' But this character is all up in your face, and I really like that about her. She sticks up for herself and she's her own woman."