You Have to See Bella Thorne's Ridiculously Toned Abs

Julianne Hough better watch out—she has a serious challenger when it comes to the best abs of 2016 award! Bella Thorne showed off her amazingly toned abs on Instagram yesterday, and we need to know how she maintains her incredible physique.

The 18-year-old actress shared a selfie after her yoga class at Y7 Studio in West Hollywood. She looks slender and toned in her camo-patterned pants, black strappy sports bra, and black baseball cap. Thorne and her friend definitely worked up a sweat during class, but the results speak for themselves in terms of ab definition. Thorne captioned the image, "NamaSTAY FLY #yoga #saturdaymotivation." She's definitely motivating us to step up our workout game.

NamaSTAY FLY 🙏🏻 #yoga #saturdaymotivation A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Sep 10, 2016 at 3:55pm PDT

Last month, Thorne and boyfriend Gregg Sulkin split up after a year together, but it looks like the breakup isn't getting her down. The former Disney Channel star looks better than ever—if that's what a yoga body looks like, sign us up!

RELATED: Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin Are Too Cute for Words at His Brother's Wedding

Thorne is currently filming the new TV series, Famous in Love, which is scheduled to be released sometime next year. We can't wait to see her—and her killer abs—on our TVs again.

If there is a bed on set I will find it. And I will lay in it. 😍😴💕 #fil #famousinlove A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 30, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT