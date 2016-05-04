Well, This Is Impressive — Bella Thorne Is Her Own Glam Squad

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Makeup by Bella.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 04, 2016 @ 6:00 am

Bella Thorne's Instagram is a gold mine of inspirational workout videos and hair inspo (how does her hair look good at the gym?). Bella's Instagram revealed another amazing skill yesterday — makeup application. We knew she could pull off a Coachella look, but we didn't know she could be her own glam squad. The photo Bella shared on her Instagram yesterday was captioned "Makeup by meeee."

In the photo on her Instagram, Bella is sporting some seriously flawless and glowing skin (did she contour? non-tour?), a subtle smoky eye, and rose-pink stained lips.

 

Makeup by meeee ❤️😍

A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

 

The understated makeup look was paired with some seriously skillful necklace and choker layering (which how did she manage to not get them tangled?). Today, we're taking a cue from Bella. 

