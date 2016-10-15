Bella Thorne Debuted a HUGE New Tattoo—But Is It Real?

Bella Thorne is no stranger to body art and piercings—she recently shared a video of herself getting a septum piercing on Instagram, after all—but her latest tattoo reveal is major, to say the least. Yesterday, the 19-year-old actress showed off a huge new back tattoo on Instagram, but many fans are questioning whether it's real.

Thorne's latest post was from her visit to Crumbs & Whiskers, L.A.'s new cat cafe, and it shows her squatting down to cuddle a sweet cat. She's wearing a backless red American Apparel bodysuit that reveals a pair of tattooed angel wings that spread across her back—she appropriately captioned the image, "#cats & #tatts."

#cats & #tatts A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:02am PDT

The young actress recently revealed two new tattoos on her legs, so it's not a far stretch to think she added another piece of ink to her collection. However, some fans speculate that the tattoo might be temporary. Here's the theory: Thorne visited the cat cafe for her birthday last week, and since then, she's posted another Instagram with boyfriend Tyler Posey where the angel wings are notably absent.

Pool vibes with my baby #myman #mcm #mancrusheveryday A photo posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 10, 2016 at 5:58pm PDT

If the ink isn't real, it's certainly realistic! We'll have to wait and see if Thorne verifies whether her wings are here to stay.

