Bella Thorne "Cried Every Night for Months" Over Acne Problems 

Bella Thorne is the beautiful, multitalented Bella Thorne—she doesn't have a care in the world, right?

Turns out the 18-year-old has plenty of things to stress her out, most notably her persistent dermatitis. "I cried every night for months," she tells I Am That Girl's Emily Greener inside InStyle's May issue, now available on newsstands and for digital download. "It sounds silly to say that I cared so much about my face, but when you're a young girl, it takes a toll on your self-esteem. It's unbelievable how people looked at me differently because I had pimples. I'm still self-conscious about it."

VIDEO: Bella Thorne on Why She Doesn't Want to Be a Role Model

Still, she learned an effective coping mechanism: laughter. "Friends have told me I'm a good person to have around when they are going through a tough time because I find a way to make them laugh, which is the biggest compliment," the actress says. "You have to take a deep breath, realize that whatever is stressing you out is not the end of the world, and trust that you'll move on."

For more on how Thorne learned to embrace her quirks, watch the video above, and to read her full interview, pick up the May issue of InStyle. To learn more about I Am That Girl, which works to improve the way young women treat themselves and each other, visit them online at iamthatgirl.com.

—With reporting by Emily Greener