Bella Thorne's Bench-Pressing Instavideo Will Give You Fitspo for Bikini Season

Still trying to find extra motivation to go harder in the gym for bikini season? Look no further than Bella Thorne.

The former Disney star—who already has an enviable physique—hit the gym to get even more toned for her upcoming thriller flick You Get Me, which also stars Halston Sage. In an Instavideo the 18-year-old actress posted Tuesday, she does a series of squats with a heavy weight, showing off her toned midsection in an unbuttoned jersey, a sports bra, and gray sweatpants.

Finally back at the gym !!! I'm so weak now this is awful!!!! Gotta get back on the grind..damn film #yougetme #latecalltimefinally #sotired @instakicksz on da feet A video posted by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Apr 26, 2016 at 12:10pm PDT

"Finally back at the gym !!! I'm so weak now this is awful!!!! Gotta get back on the grind..damn film #yougetme #latecalltimefinally #sotired @instakicksz on da feet," she captioned the video. This is just the latest time Thorne has shown off her skills in the gym—and her ripped body. Earlier this year, she gave fans a glimpse at her workout routines, not only revealing her ab exercises, but also sharing snaps of herself after her yoga and Flywheel classes.

"Today was the day I finally noticed results !!! And what's even better is: I FEEL good & healthy. I now feel like I can do more in my day and helps me fall asleep easier at night! #yoga #yes #workouts #sweaty," she captioned a split-frame selfie that revealed a close-up snap of her abs.

It's clear that hard work keeps paying off. Keep that fitspo coming, Bella!