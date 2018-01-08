whitelogo
whitelogo
Bella Thorne
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Bella Thorne
Videos
Bella Thorne Opens Up About History of Sexual Abuse
Jan 08, 2018 @ 11:45 am
TV Shows
If You Like This Crappy TV Show, You'll Like This Good One Too
Jan 04, 2018 @ 5:15 pm
Celebrity
10 Celebs Who Never Fly Without Their Neck Pillow
Nov 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Bella Thorne Makes Liam Payne's "Bedroom Floor" Her Stage in New Music Video
Nov 06, 2017 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
Bella Thorne's New Hairstyle Is Her Most Unexpected One Yet
Oct 13, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
Bella Thorne Explains Why She Dates More Men Than Women
Oct 06, 2017 @ 8:45 pm
Videos
Bella Thorne Sits Nude on a Chair for New Photo Shoot
Sep 29, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Celebrity
Hailey Baldwin Looks Like Barbie IRL in an $80 Skintight Latex Red Mini
Jul 27, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Bella Thorne Gets Real About the Stigma Against Women's Body Hair
Jul 14, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Are Bella Thorne and Scott Disick Together?
Jun 23, 2017 @ 5:30 pm
Star Couples
Bella Thorne and Scott Disick Jet Off to Cannes Together
May 23, 2017 @ 5:45 pm
Celebrity
Shop the iPhone Case that Gigi Hadid and More Celebrities Love
May 12, 2017 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
These Under-21 Celebrity Homeowners Are Living the Dream
May 03, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Reviews & Coverage
Why
Famous In Love
Is the New
Pretty Little Liars
Apr 18, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Shopping
A Celebrity-Approved Guide to Summer Shorts Shopping
Apr 14, 2017 @ 7:15 pm
Celebrity
Bella Thorne Celebrates 15 Million Followers with the Realest Photo
Feb 20, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion
How to Wear a Naked Dress without Suffering a Wardrobe Malfunction
Jan 05, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity Hairstyles
See Bella Thorne's Funny Blue Hair Dye Drama
Dec 31, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Fashion
See the 12 Sexiest Red Carpet Dresses of 2016
Dec 27, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
36 Celebrities in Their Ugly Christmas Sweaters
Dec 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
Bella Thorne Shut Down a Twitter Troll with 2 Simple Words
Dec 13, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Celebrity
These 12 Celebrities Show How the West Was Won
Dec 12, 2016 @ 2:00 pm
Critics Choice Awards
Bella Thorne Wins Sexiest Dress Award at the Critics' Choice Awards
Dec 11, 2016 @ 8:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!