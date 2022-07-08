Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Danced Around Together in Underwear and Button-Downs

Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid are ushering in a new era for Victoria's Secret following the demise of the Angels. In the last year, the new "VS collective" has featured celebrities, models, and activists alike, including Bieber and Hadid, plus Megan Rapinoe, Priyanka Chopra, Paloma Elsesser, Adut Akech, and more to helm the company's massive re-brand following Ed Razek's departure from the brand.

The group of familiar faces are now at the forefront of the new campaigns. Most recently, Hailey and Bella starred in the 2022 Even-Better T-Shirt Bra Collection alongside Elsesser and Akech. In the nostalgic campaign video posted to the brand's Instagram, we see the stars dancing around in the bras with matching underwear layered underneath an oversized button-down shirt. As the models twirl around and pose in the '90s-style video, they are photoshopped onto a background with images of the products and graphics of the VS logo.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

Hailey donned a white set that coordinated with her dress shirt and socks in a very Risky Business-esque outfit. For her part, Bella chose a light gray undergarment that was paired with matching boy shorts.

Courtesy of Victoria's Secret

The two models have been keeping busy as of late. For starters, Bella is currently the star of Fashion Week (as usual) with bizarre hair pieces at Marc Jacobs and a reverse high-low dress at Balenciaga. Last month Hailey launched her skincare brand Rhode with a slew of press and flawlessly outfitted appearances. At the time, Bieber opened up to us about the process of developing the products.

"I had a lot of friends and family members test it, and I was always the one testing [products] from the very beginning," she detailed. "So with the Barrier Restore Cream, we reformulated it 16 times, and I actually really enjoyed that process because you really get to dive into the ingredient world and say, 'Okay, this didn't work for me. Let's take this out. Let's add this. Can we bump up the percentage of this by this amount?' I didn't have any crazy stories or anything crazy happen in the testing process, I was just giving it to people and receiving their feedback and trying to make any adjustments based on certain feedback."