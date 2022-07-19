Bella Hadid Made a Case for the Return of Bumpits

Bella Hadid just photo-dumped on Instagram doing typical Bella Hadid things — which included personally campaigning for the return of Y2K's most polarizing hair trend.

During a promotional event for Bumble and her beverage line, Kin Euphorics, on Monday, the supermodel wore every major early aughts trend (and was sure to share the OOTD with her 53.6 million followers). The nostalgic ensemble, which consisted of a sheer black high-neck top and low-rise black leggings, was expertly accessorized with stacks of gold bangles, a neon green Prada shoulder bag and Prada platform heels, and a bedazzled white butterfly tattoo on her hip bone.

As for beauty, Bella's makeup was just as striking. In addition to sporting a swipe of bright fuschia eyeshadow, a cherry red manicure, and trendy bleached eyebrows, the supermodel also fashioned her bangs into a controversial mini poof while leaving the rest of her long brown hair to flow in subtle waves down her back. Other carousel inclusions showed Bella hugging friends, indulging in a feast, and looking up her birth chart (Libra sun and Virgo moon and rising, in case you were wondering).

While Hadid's boyfriend, Marc Kalman, was absent from the photos, her post comes just hours before rumors swirled that the couple could be engaged very soon. According to a source close to the couple, Kalman is planning to propose sometime this year.

"Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California."