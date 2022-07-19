Bella Hadid Made a Case for the Return of Bumpits

And it totally worked.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
Bella Hadid
Photo: Bella Hadid Instagram

Bella Hadid just photo-dumped on Instagram doing typical Bella Hadid things — which included personally campaigning for the return of Y2K's most polarizing hair trend.

During a promotional event for Bumble and her beverage line, Kin Euphorics, on Monday, the supermodel wore every major early aughts trend (and was sure to share the OOTD with her 53.6 million followers). The nostalgic ensemble, which consisted of a sheer black high-neck top and low-rise black leggings, was expertly accessorized with stacks of gold bangles, a neon green Prada shoulder bag and Prada platform heels, and a bedazzled white butterfly tattoo on her hip bone.

As for beauty, Bella's makeup was just as striking. In addition to sporting a swipe of bright fuschia eyeshadow, a cherry red manicure, and trendy bleached eyebrows, the supermodel also fashioned her bangs into a controversial mini poof while leaving the rest of her long brown hair to flow in subtle waves down her back. Other carousel inclusions showed Bella hugging friends, indulging in a feast, and looking up her birth chart (Libra sun and Virgo moon and rising, in case you were wondering).

While Hadid's boyfriend, Marc Kalman, was absent from the photos, her post comes just hours before rumors swirled that the couple could be engaged very soon. According to a source close to the couple, Kalman is planning to propose sometime this year.

"Bella and Marc Kalman are so happy together. Their relationship is going very well and things are serious. They have been together for a while and are truly in love," the insider told Entertainment Tonight. "Marc is planning to propose to Bella in the fall. They have spoken about getting engaged and having their wedding in California."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way
Gigi Hadid Expertly Styled Dad Shorts in the Trendiest Way
bella hadid instagram post
Bella Hadid Paired the Lowest-Rise Skirt With an Unexpected Summer Staple
bella hadid cannes film festival
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With a Strapless Cut-Out Swimsuit
bella hadid yellow jacket
Bella Hadid's Date Night Look Included a Cut-Out Top and the Most Y2K Accessory
How to Do Chunky Highlights in 2021
This Questionable '90s Hair Color Is One Of Summer's Biggest Beauty Trends
Best Claw Clips
These 7 Editor-Approved Claw Clips Transform Bad Hair Days
Bella Hadid - LEAD
Bella Hadid Brought Back the Y2K Graphic Tee Trend in an Ed Hardy Shirt
Bella Hadid Style
Bella Hadid Is Undergoing a Chaotic Fashion Transformation
SEO: Libra Zodiac Sign
Your Libra Zodiac Sign Guide: Everything to Know About the Social Butterfly Air Sign
Bella Hadid Double Belts
Bella Hadid Just Made a Case for Wearing Two Belts at Once
Celebrity Suits
So Many Celebrities Have Been Wearing Suits Lately — Here's How to Shop the Trend
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Just Made a Case for This Controversial Short Trend
'it' bags of 2022
Out of Hundreds of New Releases, These Are the 8 Biggest 'It' Bags of 2022 So Far
16 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned
26 Questionable '00s Trends That Have, Unfortunately, Returned
Yellowjackets Is Heralding the Return of the Hot Soccer Girl Aesthetic
Break Out Your Umbros, "Yellowjackets" Is Heralding the Return of the Hot Soccer Girl Aesthetic
Black Outfits
Don't Worry, Models Say It's Still Cool to Wear All Black in Fall