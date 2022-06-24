Bella Hadid Finally Wore an Outfit You May Actually Be Able to Recreate

From extremely cut-out dresses to wearing nipple pasties as a top, Bella Hadid's outfits aren't exactly the easiest to replicate at times — which only made it more shocking that her latest look was comprised of pieces you may already have in your closet.

Earlier this week, the supermodel was spotted out and about in downtown Manhattan wearing an outfit combination that's perfect for chillier summer days. Bella's errands-running ensemble consisted of a red and cream-patterned, long-sleeved wrap dress, which featured a V-neckline and a mid-thigh length. The Kin Euphorics co-founder accessorized the look with black knee-high leather boots, a smattering of white and gold jewelry, diamond drop earrings, and skinny black sunglasses.

Bella wore her long brown hair straight and parted down the middle with her forehead fringe on full display. Never one to leave her laptop at home, the younger Hadid sister also toted around a computer with a large sticker that read "melts in your mind" along with a tan shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid Instagram

The supermodel's casual look comes just days after she wore something a bit more formal for a masquerade party. On Monday, Bella shared a series of photos on Instagram detailing the glam night, and her fashionable outfit, of course. Hadid wore a white two-piece set for the occasion, which she layered over a lacy black bra and paired with a black lace mask and fishnet tights.