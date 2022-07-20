Bella Hadid Wore Her Sweater Wrong, and Now We Want to Wear Our Sweaters Wrong

Fashion darling and all-around It-girl, Bella Hadid does what she wants when it comes to style. From flawlessly dressing from decade to decade, rocking vintage pieces like nobody's business, and personally campaigning for the return of the bumpit (bold!), the supermodel has made it clear that she's willing to do her own thing — and now, that includes purposefully wearing her sweater totally wrong.

On Monday, Bella was spotted sporting the brow-raising ensemble while stepping out in New York City. While the simple model-off-duty look included a plain white tank top and baggy, wide-leg black trousers, the most notable detail was the black turtleneck sweater worn only half on her body. Whether the fashion choice was made to help beat the NYC summer heat or as an asymmetrical statement, we may never know, but Bella accessorized the outfit with white leather shoes, a black gold-chained shoulder bag, and skinny sunglasses.

Bella Hadid. The Image Direct

Hadid slicked her hair into a sleek bun and opted for natural-looking glam to complete her look, and she toted around her phone and laptop in one hand. But Monday's outing wasn't the only example of her eccentric style to hit the internet this week.

Hours after being photographed in NYC, the model posted on Instagram to show off the very Y2K outfit she wore to a recent Kin Euphorics promotional event. The nostalgic ensemble was comprised of a low-key sheer black high-neck top and matching, low-rise leggings as its base, but went full-on throwback when accessorizing with a bedazzled butterfly hip bone temporary tattoo, neon green Prada handbag, and fuchsia eyeshadow.

She later posted another series of photos dedicated solely to her shoes — a pair of platform Prada heels — which she captioned, "One time for the pradaa yaaddaaaassss."