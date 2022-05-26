Bella Hadid, reigning matriarch of Cannes fashion, continues to prove that some things never go out of style while making the rounds at this year's festival. As if her vintage looks couldn't get any better, the supermodel once again reached into the Versace archives to sport a beloved dress from Fall 2003 — and there's a good chance your favorite Y2K pop diva already wore it.

On Wednesday, Bella was spotted in the famous gown while waving to photographers during a balcony appearance fit for a (Cannes) princess. The pale beige, lace-up corset dress featured a slight cowl neckline, tiny spaghetti straps, and a drop-waist that led into a gauzy sheer skirt with the highest leg slit. While the front of the gown's laced-up ribbon was layered over opaque fabric, the back was left open to expose Bella's bare skin. Hadid kept her glam natural and took a break from the sweaty bangs look to let her brown waves cascade down her shoulders.

Bella Hadid's Latest Vintage Look Paid Homage to Beyoncé and Barbie Credit: Getty Images

Like any great vintage find, it's not complete without a little history — and this gown has it in spades. Before resurfacing in Bella's film festival wardrobe, the dress had already been introduced to the public by some very famous early aughts icons. Not only did Beyoncé wear a green version of the dress paired with a gigantic statement necklace while attending the MTV Movie Awards in 2003, but Christina Aguilera wore the same exact gown while fronting Versace's fall/winter ad campaign the same year.

