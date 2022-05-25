Bella Hadid's Plunging, Cutout Vintage Versace Gown Proves These Trends Are Making a Comeback

Bella Hadid is living, walking proof that what's old is new again: including hip cutouts and plunging necklines. The model wore a vintage Versace gown that could've been plucked straight off today's runways for the Cannes 75 anniversary dinner on Tuesday.

At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid wore a Versace gown from the Fall 2001 collection (according to stylist Law Roach, who shared the look on his Instagram page). The long-sleeved black dress had a dramatic plunging neckline, side cutouts, and no back. A tan leather band ran along her midsection and over her butt. Her dark hair was slicked back into a braided bun, save for one piece that was swept across her forehead, and severely winged liner kept with Bella's edgy aesthetic. She accessorized the look with Chopard jewelry, including exaggerated diamond drop earrings.