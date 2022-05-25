Bella Hadid's Plunging, Cutout Vintage Versace Gown Proves These Trends Are Making a Comeback
Bella Hadid is living, walking proof that what's old is new again: including hip cutouts and plunging necklines. The model wore a vintage Versace gown that could've been plucked straight off today's runways for the Cannes 75 anniversary dinner on Tuesday.
At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid wore a Versace gown from the Fall 2001 collection (according to stylist Law Roach, who shared the look on his Instagram page). The long-sleeved black dress had a dramatic plunging neckline, side cutouts, and no back. A tan leather band ran along her midsection and over her butt. Her dark hair was slicked back into a braided bun, save for one piece that was swept across her forehead, and severely winged liner kept with Bella's edgy aesthetic. She accessorized the look with Chopard jewelry, including exaggerated diamond drop earrings.
Earlier in the day, Hadid attended the 75th anniversary celebration screening of The Innocent (L'Innocent) in another vintage Versace dress from Spring/Summer 1987. The ruched, mermaid gown embraced its decade of origin with a dramatic and puffy taffeta draping along the midsection.
Hadid has always loved a good throwback. At last year's Cannes, Bella donned a vintage white column gown by Jean Paul Gaultier for one carpet appearance before nearly breaking the internet with a golden set of lungs in place of a top by Schiapparelli.