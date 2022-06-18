Bella Hadid Just Made a Case for Wearing Two Belts at Once

As a supermodel, Bella Hadid is a natural-born trendsetter — and her latest sartorial decision is going to influence the way we wear our belts from here on out.

On Friday, Hadid stepped out for dinner at members-only club Zero Bond in New York City, wearing not one, but two belts fastened around her waist. On top, a black leather belt with a classic silver buckle was woven through the loops of her wide-leg denim, while another one, with a large gold clasp was layered underneath. Maximizing her waist candy, Bella tucked her black and white gingham button-down into her gray-washed jeans, as well as a white tank top with a black lacy bra peeking out beneath. She accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, pointy-toed boots, and tiny sunglasses.

Her brunette hair was pulled back into a messy updo with a middle part that showcased her new eyebrow-grazing fringe.

Earlier this month, another one of Bella's looks had people talking. For a cocktail party at Fendi's newest flagship store in Manhattan, the model paired a printed top with a matching low-rise pencil skirt that highlighted her exposed thong and platform sandals with socks — two trends that are quickly making a comeback. Just call it the Bella effect.