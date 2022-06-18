Celebrity Bella Hadid Bella Hadid Just Made a Case for Wearing Two Belts at Once New trend alert. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 18, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty As a supermodel, Bella Hadid is a natural-born trendsetter — and her latest sartorial decision is going to influence the way we wear our belts from here on out. On Friday, Hadid stepped out for dinner at members-only club Zero Bond in New York City, wearing not one, but two belts fastened around her waist. On top, a black leather belt with a classic silver buckle was woven through the loops of her wide-leg denim, while another one, with a large gold clasp was layered underneath. Maximizing her waist candy, Bella tucked her black and white gingham button-down into her gray-washed jeans, as well as a white tank top with a black lacy bra peeking out beneath. She accessorized with a black leather shoulder bag, pointy-toed boots, and tiny sunglasses. Her brunette hair was pulled back into a messy updo with a middle part that showcased her new eyebrow-grazing fringe. Bella Hadid's Latest Look Had So Many Cutouts, We're Not Sure We Can Even Call It a Dress Earlier this month, another one of Bella's looks had people talking. For a cocktail party at Fendi's newest flagship store in Manhattan, the model paired a printed top with a matching low-rise pencil skirt that highlighted her exposed thong and platform sandals with socks — two trends that are quickly making a comeback. Just call it the Bella effect. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit