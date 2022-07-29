Bella Hadid Paired the Tiniest Black String Bikini With the Biggest Gold Chain

From strapless cut-out one-pieces to bikini-pajama hybrids, Bella Hadid has been singlehandedly fueling our swimwear obsession all summer long — and she just added another hot beachwear look to her list. On Thursday, the supermodel shared clips and photos from her latest Michael Kors campaign on Instagram, and the bikini ensemble she sported looked too good not to replicate.

In the content dump, Bella included a mixture of professional shots from the photoshoot and behind-the-scenes looks at the gorgeous outfits. For the first slide, the supermodel chose a dramatic video of her walking in slow motion on a yacht while wearing a black string bikini with triangle-shaped cups and the tiniest matching bottoms. Elevating the look of your basic little black swimsuit, Bella paired the two-piece with an oversized chunky gold chain necklace, gold wired sunglasses, strappy black heels, and a brown, black, and gold Michael Kors handbag.

Hadid pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail with a side part, which she kept throughout all of the photos, and opted for natural-looking glam to complete the summery look. While equally as trendy, the other outfits Bella wore in her dump consisted of versatile looks you could wear once you're ready to ditch the pool and hit the town. In one slide, Bella wore a skintight orange midi dress with oversized gold hoops and a matching orange handbag. In another, she modeled a white lace scoop neck minidress.

Although modeling is certainly Bella's main gig, her post comes just days after she shared a new hobby with her Instagram followers. On Sunday, Hadid posted a carousel of content detailing the process of hand-blowing her own glass piece, and she wore the cutest sporty outfit of white athletic shorts and a boxy blue T-shirt for the occasion.

