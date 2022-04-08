Bella Hadid Just Shared a Throwback NSFW Bathtub Photo

Throwback Thursday was in full effect for Bella Hadid this week. The supermodel — and soon-to-be actress — took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her archive filled with snaps of her signature fashion sense, colorful hair, and one NSFW bathtub photo.

In the first slide of the post, Bella posed in front of a bonfire while wearing a two-piece pinstripe set, a blingy necklace and earrings, and a red leather jacket that matched the fiery money pieces in her hair. Another image showed the star in a comfy fit consisting of a green tie-dye sweatshirt, rainbow fingerless gloves, and white earmuffs. A few clips from Bella's daily life (cooking bacon and hitting up McDonald's) also made an appearance, but followers had to swipe all the way to the end to see the supermodel's spiciest inclusion: A relaxing bathtub soak.

In true Bella fashion, the multi-hyphenate found a way to make even bath time slightly glam, and accessorized with gold statement earrings, a stack of necklaces, chunky rings, and an effortlessly chic claw clip updo. Although the carousel looks like it was full of fun moments, Bella opened up about her mental state at the time, captioning the post, "1.5 years ago. The week before I changed my whole life. She was smiling through the pain but giving absolute spiral-sitaaaaa 🌀 🥵😂❤️‍🔥 but she's also giving GROWTH and I'm proud. 🥲"

This isn't the first time the older Hadid sister has spoken candidly about her struggles with mental health. The supermodel talked about the fashion industry's impact on her wellbeing during an interview for Vogue's April issue.

"For three years while I was working, I would wake up every morning hysterical, in tears, alone," Bella said. "I wouldn't show anybody that. I would go to work, cry at lunch in my little greenroom, finish my day, go to whatever random little hotel I was in for the night, cry again, wake up in the morning, and do the same thing."