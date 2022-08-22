Bella Hadid's Bare-Faced Swimsuit Pics Included a Thong String Bikini

Add it to her vast collection of swimwear.

Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.
Published on August 22, 2022
With Labor Day right around the corner, Bella Hadid is making the most of wearing white while she still can. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a captionless dump of photos on Instagram detailing her latest life happenings, and one slide showed off the perfect late-summer swimwear inspo.

In the photo, Bella casually posed cross-legged on a massive bed while wearing a tiny, stringy swimsuit. Matching the white comforter she perched on, the model's ensemble featured a white triangle-shaped top with contrasting brown straps and itty-bitty matching bottoms. Hadid skipped most accessories, save for a stack of mismatched brown and green bracelets on her wrist; kept her complexion makeup-free, and opted to wear her long brown hair in beachy waves to finish the look. A glass of red wine sat on the nightstand behind her and two laptops littered the bed.

Other carousel inclusions showed the star caught off-guard in an art gallery while wearing white parachute pants, a black vest, and chunky dad sneakers, reading a new book and posing for a selfie. Another photo showed her lounging on a private plane in a blue Adidas crewneck, white sweatpants, and a matching checkered beanie while using an interesting light tool to keep her skin clear and healthy.

Saving the best for last, Hadid also included a sexy torso shot at the end of her slideshow. In the photo, the model snapped a headless picture from an angle that showed off her outfit — a low-waisted Miu Miu miniskirt paired with a mega-cropped white collared shirt and sweater — along with her toned midriff and exposed underboob.

