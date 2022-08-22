Bella Hadid's Bare-Faced Swimsuit Pics Included a Thong String Bikini

With Labor Day right around the corner, Bella Hadid is making the most of wearing white while she still can. On Sunday, the supermodel shared a captionless dump of photos on Instagram detailing her latest life happenings, and one slide showed off the perfect late-summer swimwear inspo.

In the photo, Bella casually posed cross-legged on a massive bed while wearing a tiny, stringy swimsuit. Matching the white comforter she perched on, the model's ensemble featured a white triangle-shaped top with contrasting brown straps and itty-bitty matching bottoms. Hadid skipped most accessories, save for a stack of mismatched brown and green bracelets on her wrist; kept her complexion makeup-free, and opted to wear her long brown hair in beachy waves to finish the look. A glass of red wine sat on the nightstand behind her and two laptops littered the bed.

Other carousel inclusions showed the star caught off-guard in an art gallery while wearing white parachute pants, a black vest, and chunky dad sneakers, reading a new book and posing for a selfie. Another photo showed her lounging on a private plane in a blue Adidas crewneck, white sweatpants, and a matching checkered beanie while using an interesting light tool to keep her skin clear and healthy.

Bella Hadid Instagram

Saving the best for last, Hadid also included a sexy torso shot at the end of her slideshow. In the photo, the model snapped a headless picture from an angle that showed off her outfit — a low-waisted Miu Miu miniskirt paired with a mega-cropped white collared shirt and sweater — along with her toned midriff and exposed underboob.