Bella Hadid Wore Low-Rise Pants With a Whale Tail and an Ultra Cropped Sweater
Ever the queen of nostalgic fashion trends, Bella Hadid has once again brought back an old fad from a different era. On Sunday, the model was spotted strolling in New York City in '90s-style low-rise leather pants with a whale tail.
Hadid paired the baggy slacks with an ultra-cropped black sweater with cutouts in the front and a black wax seal embellishment in the middle. She accessorized with a double-looped gold and pearl Chanel necklace, thin oval sunglasses, and a black handbag with a long chain. She completed the look with square-toe, patent-leather booties and a throwback-style updo.
Her sister, Gigi Hadid, was also seen running errands around the city this weekend. Rumor has it that the two models will be attending tonight's Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year's theme is In America: An Anthology of Fashion, a continuation to last year's part 1: In America: a Lexicon of Fashion.
In some images from Sunday obtained by Teen Vogue, lace-up marks can be seen up and down her back. Given the 2022 Met's focus on Gilded Glamour, one could infer that the model will be wearing a corset of some sort on the red carpet. Although, Bella's attendance at the fashion event is purely speculation. Neither her nor her sister confirmed their participation.