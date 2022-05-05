Bella Hadid Posed Pantsless in a Sheer Gauzy Dress If you can even call it a dress. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Sometimes, less really is more, and Bella Hadid just solidified that sentiment by posing in a piece of gauzy sheer fabric and … not much else. bella hadid 2022 met gala Credit: Getty Images On Wednesday, the supermodel shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing the breezy Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble captioned, "Oh yeah it's 2004 @jeanpaulgaultier." The gown's sheer gray fabric was draped expertly across Bella's body using black wire shoulder straps, and a small clip appeared to be the only thing holding the butt-,back-, and sideboob-baring look together. RELATED: Bella Hadid Wore Low-Rise Pants With a Whale Tail and an Ultra Cropped Sweater In a separate post, Bella gave followers a look at the front of the dress, which featured a spiral-shaped wire bust woven with gray and white feathers. Other snaps in the carousel showed the younger Hadid sister getting her hair done and posing while on break during a shoot for Interview Magazine. The supermodel opted for natural glam with rosy pink cheeks to finish the look and wore her hair in an elaborately braided half-up half-down style. Bella's gray dress is just one of many head-turning looks she's sported as of late. On Monday, the supermodel wore an ab-baring black lace lingerie look to attend a Met Gala after-party. Bella's post-event outfit consisted of beaded pasties, an open corset top, lace briefs, and thigh-high sheer stockings. She accessorized with gold statement jewelry and towering black heels. Earlier in the night, Bella wore a similar corseted lace look to walk the red carpet, complete with floor-length sheer sleeves and a high-slit skirt.

