Bella Hadid Wore This Early '00s Dress Trend That People Love to Hate

After putting on an outfit that was surprisingly easy to replicate just the other day, Bella Hadid sported yet another look that's also probably already in your closet (albeit, in the way, way back). On Friday, the supermodel attended the launch party for her non-alcoholic drink brand Kin Euphorics in West Hollywood, wearing a controversial dress trend from the early aughts.

During the event, Bella posed for photos in a pink printed halter neck dress with an uneven, asymmetric hemline — also known as a handkerchief hem, which was massively popular in the 2000s but quickly lost its appeal over the years. I, for one, wore a similar style to my 8th grade formal in 2004 and still cringe whenever looking back at photos.

But if anyone can convince us that scarf dresses are cool again, it's Bella.

Her version felt modern with its corset-like bodice and abstract floral pattern, and she accessorized with strappy black sandals that featured a sculptural red heel, round silver earrings, and throwback body bling. Bella's dark brunette hair was pulled back into a sky-high ponytail with eyebrow-grazing fringe.

While people may love to hate the handkerchief dress and their abbreviated counterpart, the handkerchief skirt, Bella isn't too concerned about what others are thinking about her latest sartorial choice. Earlier this year, she opened up about her personal style and explained that she gets dressed every morning for herself and no one else. "I haven't had a stylist in a long time, maybe two years now," she told WSJ. Magazine. "In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style."

