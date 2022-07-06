Bella Hadid Accessorized the Saggiest Low-Rise Jeans With Kim Kardashian's Bug-Eye Sunglasses

It seems even supermodels aren't immune to following trends set by their celebrity peers. Days after Katie Holmes was spotted in the baggiest pair of jeans, ever, and months following Kim Kardashian's initial debut of the bug-eye sunglasses she can't stop wearing, Bella Hadid decided to take a stab at both of the polarizing trends in one causal model-off-duty outfit — and she somehow managed to pull it off.

Hours after walking in Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday, the supermodel was photographed heading out of the event in much comfier attire. The functional 'fit, which included an ab-baring white crop top and extremely low-rise, baggy blue jeans, still channeled the model's signature flair for fashion through her choice of accessories.

Aside from a black Balenciaga zip-up jacket, pointed-toe pumps, and a gold-chained handbag, the supermodel sported a metallic, mirrored version of Kim K.'s signature Balenciaga sunnies. Bella opted for natural-looking glam to finish the look and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.

Bella didn't just draw inspiration from Kim when curating her post-show look, she walked the runway alongside her, too. Hadid and Kardashian were just two of the many surprise stars to model the beloved fashion house's newest collection while wearing a voluminous emerald green gown and a skin-tight black dress respectively. Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman were also among the guest stars to make an appearance, with Dua strutting in a bright yellow minidress and Nicole in a floor-sweeping metallic silver frock.