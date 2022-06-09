Bella Hadid's Latest Look Had So Many Cutouts, We're Not Sure We Can Even Call It a Dress

From hip bone-baring pants to the most chaotically cut tops, Bella Hadid is never one to shy away from a good cutout … or five. But while she may have an impressive history of rocking peekaboo-style clothes (and a vast catalog of Instagram posts to back it up), the supermodel's latest look was pretty intense — even for her.

On Thursday, Bella posted a series of mirror selfies documenting a red-hot look to her Instagram feed. Though the captionless photo didn't have much context, the fiery red dress — which featured numerous cutouts and a low-rise, ruched sheer skirt — needed no introduction. As seamstresses worked on altering the gown during a fitting, Bella showed off the single piece of crisscrossing fabric that kept her front covered on the otherwise revealing midriff, inner boob, and chest-baring dress. Bella wore her brown hair styled in a bouncy blowout with a side part to finish the look and accessorized with a cheetah-print phone case.

The supermodel's mid-fitting post comes just a day after she shared additional interesting outfits on the social media platform. Hours prior to her Thursday photo dump, the younger Hadid sister posted a clip from her part in the Mugler spring/summer short film where she wore a totally sheer bodysuit with black graphic details, a matching sheer skirt, black leg warmers, and a butt-length blonde ponytail extension.