Bella Hadid's Latest Look Had So Many Cutouts, We're Not Sure We Can Even Call It a Dress
From hip bone-baring pants to the most chaotically cut tops, Bella Hadid is never one to shy away from a good cutout … or five. But while she may have an impressive history of rocking peekaboo-style clothes (and a vast catalog of Instagram posts to back it up), the supermodel's latest look was pretty intense — even for her.
On Thursday, Bella posted a series of mirror selfies documenting a red-hot look to her Instagram feed. Though the captionless photo didn't have much context, the fiery red dress — which featured numerous cutouts and a low-rise, ruched sheer skirt — needed no introduction. As seamstresses worked on altering the gown during a fitting, Bella showed off the single piece of crisscrossing fabric that kept her front covered on the otherwise revealing midriff, inner boob, and chest-baring dress. Bella wore her brown hair styled in a bouncy blowout with a side part to finish the look and accessorized with a cheetah-print phone case.
The supermodel's mid-fitting post comes just a day after she shared additional interesting outfits on the social media platform. Hours prior to her Thursday photo dump, the younger Hadid sister posted a clip from her part in the Mugler spring/summer short film where she wore a totally sheer bodysuit with black graphic details, a matching sheer skirt, black leg warmers, and a butt-length blonde ponytail extension.
Later in the clip, Bella was back to her signature brown waves. This time, the model posed in a strappy, black long-sleeved bodysuit that had too many cutouts to count before walking away from the camera to reveal the bodysuit's cheeky thong backside. "Seeing double….." Bella captioned the clip. "Go straight to the source to watch the rest @muglerofficial. The gurls did not come to play!!!"