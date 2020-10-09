Inside Bella Hadid's Private Jet Birthday Party
Complete with balloons, bikinis, and cocktails.
Bella Hadid went all out for her 24th birthday.
Despite the worldwide pandemic, the model was able to make the most of her birthday by flying herself and a few close friends out for a getaway to mark the special occasion. She shared photos from the trip in two Instagram posts, with slideshows showing her and her friends on a private jet complete with balloons and hot pink feather boas.
For her jet look, Hadid opted for a very 2000s pink tank top with rhinestones, drawstring pants, and tube socks.
"Oh gosh I feel just really lucky,” she captioned one post. “I usually cancel any kind of big birthday celebration so this year I just wanted to take my beautiful friends on an adventure that was absolutely non refundable.”
Though she didn’t reveal the location of the get-together, she shared another set of photos of herself with a friend sitting on a dock, both wearing bikinis and enjoying cocktails.
Her birthday posts also garnered well wishes from famous friends like Lenny Kravitz, Virgil Abloh, and the Haim sisters.
In recent days, Hadid has been encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming election, having shared a post from When We All Vote and posting Instagram stories about the presidential and vice presidential debates.