Bella Hadid Does French Girl Style in Sultry Polka-Dot Separates

Bella Hadid is dressing for a cocktail party the French girl way. Last night, amongst a sea of LBDs, panta-boots, and maxi dresses at Balenciaga's haute couture afterparty in Paris, Hadid stood out in sultry separates that paid subtle tribute to the City of Light. Wearing an off-the-shoulder black top with white Parisienne-style polka dots and a giant bow in front, as well as matching wide-leg pants, Bella provided the perfect alternative to traditional eveningwear. She paired her two-piece outfit with coordinating accessories, including a white leather Balenciaga shoulder bag that she held by the chain in one hand, black pointed-toe stilettos, and simple silver drop earrings. Her dark brunette hair was worn in a polished bun, while her glam featured bleached brows, sun-kissed skin, and a glossy nude lip.

Bella Hadid Accessorized the Saggiest Low-Rise Jeans With Kim Kardashian's Bug-Eye Sunglasses

Earlier in the day, Bella walked the Balenciaga fall/winter haute couture show alongside a star-studded cast of celebrity models (Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa), dressed in a statement green puffed gown. However, she almost didn't make it after losing her passport. "Lost my passport. got a new passport. landed at 530am. shoot at 7. show at 12," she captioned an Instagram slideshow of her post-show look, which consisted of batgirl sunglasses, low-slung saggy jeans, and a white sports bra layered underneath a black jacket, adding: "made it by the skin of my teeth."